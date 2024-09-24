The incessant rise in the price of goods and services makes the news and Nigerians have shared how it affects them adversely

Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong spoke about how the inflation rate made his friend spend millions of naira on groceries

His post gathered mixed reactions from netizens as they questioned why his friend decided to spend a huge amount on groceries

Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has shared how his friend in Lagos spends up to N2m monthly on groceries.

Daniel Etim-Effiong reveals how his friend spends N2m monthly on groceries. Image credit: @etimeffiong

He noted that he was shocked when he heard it and noted that the groceries were for a family of three.

The role interpreter made this revelation on X which gathered several reactions from netizens who shared their opinions on his page.

Some netizens said they believed the actor because commodities are quite expensive now and the naira has depreciated. However, others said Daniel's friend should spend more on cooked food.

See Daniel Etim-Effiong's tweet below:

Peeps react to Daniel Etim-Effiong's tweet

Check out some of the reactions to Daniel Etim-Effiong's tweet below:

@iam_metamike:

"Light work. Lobster and Jumbo Shrimps aren’t cheap. NGN in shambles."

@DanielAdebanjo3

"Tell him to go to market and buy real food stuff and leave supermarket alone."

@stephen_mikay:

"I wanted to call cap at the first sight but I did my own calculation. I can categorically say it is possible, it’s all about their lifestyle."

@itszirim_:

"That's about N24m yearly. Nau groceries the man come life come so?"

@fineboykayneth:

"Na community him dey feed?"

@Darlene_Josephs:

"Wetin dem dey chop? If they can spend such amount. So total in a year 36m for just groceries. I hope the man don build house? Abi nah rented apartment him Dey Dey spend such amount. I want know make I know how to rebuke him."

