Anthony Joshua's shocking loss to Daniel Dubois in a boxing bout has continued to trend on the Nigerian social media space

DJ Cuppy, who is a friend of the Nigerian-British boxer, shared a moment from their video as she encouraged him

However, Anthony Joshua's facial appearance and perfect dentition, despite the blows and punches from Dubois during their fight, have left people talking

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has shared a moment from her video call with Anthony Joshua after the boxer lost his IBF world title fight to Daniel Dubois.

Recall that Joshua lost his quest to become a three-time world heavyweight champion when Dubois dominated their boxing bout, knocking him down at the Wembley Stadium.

Cuppy encourages Anthony Joshua after defeat to Dubois. Credit: @cuppymusic @anthonyjohua

Legit.ng reported that Cuppy had sent a powerful message to the Nigerian-UK boxer before the match, where she referred to him as 'Bro Femo.'

Sharing a picture from her video chat with the boxer, Cuppy encouraged him amid the criticisms that trailed his loss.

She wrote,

"VERY tough day at the office, but we STAY smiling God's plan is ALWAYS bigger! @AnthonyJoshua."

See DJ Cuppy's post via her verified X handle below:

Reactions as Cuppy video chats Anthony Joshua

Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

Energycrypt:

"I thought he had lost all his teeth ni ooo Thanks God."

Dat_Oronboy:

"Omo Anthony Joshua just Dey whine boys. There is no motivation in winning when he keeps getting more money than the winner."

realtimmywrld:

"Ever since Anthony Joshua associated himself with you, he hasn’t won a fight.."

unn_officialtv:

"So this guy teeth still dey intact."

Winifunds:

"So they didn’t shift his mouth ? Thank goodness."

E_Mbuyazi:

"Tell him to retire now and you two should marry."

Cuppy launches fund for African students

In other news, DJ Cuppy was applauded for her charity effort for African students at New York University.

She shared a video of herself visiting New York University, where she announced the opening of the 'Cuppy Fund', to assist African students studying abroad.

"It ain't just about the money but your heart, I'm proud of you," a fan hailed Cuppy.

