Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has made a public service announcement to the men residing in Lagos state

On his social media page, the celebrity crossdresser called out men in Lagos for having smelly breaths

Bobrisky’s advice to his fellow men went viral online and drew a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian socialite Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has taken to social media to call out Lagos men for having bad breath.

On his official Instagram page, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos shared a post where he expressed his frustration with Lagos men while giving them hygiene advice.

According to Bobrisky, Lagos men must start brushing their teeth twice daily because he was tired of them.

Fans react as Bobrisky drags Lagos men for having bad breath. Photos: @bobrisky222

In his words:

“Lagos men always brush ur teeth twice a day. I don tire for Lagos men.”

Not stopping there, Bobrisky took to the caption to explain further. He said that many of these men were younger than 30, but they already had different colours on their teeth.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Fans react as Bobrisky slams Lagos men

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who had things to say about Bobrisky calling out Lagos men for poor dental hygiene. Read them below:

Daniel_lisa1:

“That means hmmmm 😂😂😂😂😂😂 wahala.”

Pearl_deevah:

“🤣🤣🤣😂😂💔Wahala too mushhhh😂😂💔🤲🏻.”

ivy_empress77:

“Mommy don talk know this and know peace 😂.”

baebie_peace:

“Including you 😂😂cus you be man too 😂.”

bibyz_stores1:

“Wahala 😂.”

annys_secent:

“So men too they do their self 😂.”

ambazzador_911:

“It’s the effrontery to carry out an advice for me. 🤏”

Investorab205:

“A word from a boy who pretend to be a girl…🚶🏿‍♂️.”

The_cipherxx:

“Omo na see finish be this oo, see wetin man do man 😂.”

Mheenarh__:

“The way he call men you go think he no be one of them😂😂.”

casaangeleshair:

“You no be Lagos man?”

2ru_warrior':

“Mummy of lagos don go kiss Omo Kesari.”

kiddiesthrift_byada:

“How u take know say them get mouth odour?”

bay_kay1:

“Wetin Bob no go see for Lagos men mouth😂.”

Bobrisky's name appears on debtors' list

In other reports, Bobrisky appeared on a debtors' list from the estate where his house is located in Lagos.

Bobrisky was at the centre of public discussion as many wondered why his name appeared on the list.

"They used MR instead of MRS that’s why shim did not pay," a netizen defended Bobrisky.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

