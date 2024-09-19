Bobrisky has joined colleagues in the entertainment industry as he participated in the 'I am a Chosen' trend

The controversial crossdresser shared a video of himself rocking a red outfit as he gushed about his beauty

Bobrisky's use of the 'I am a Chosen' slogan, however, didn't sit right with many of his fans as they dragged him

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, is the latest celebrity to jump on the viral 'I am a Chosen' trend, which became a slogan on social media after Verydarkman called out the Lord's Chosen church over their unique testimonies.

Unlike Tonto Dikeh and Yhemolee, who shared edited pictures of themselves wearing Chosen aprons, Bobrisky chose to post a video of himself rocking a red gown.

In a caption of the video, which he shared on his official Facebook page, Bobrisky gushed about his beauty.

He wrote:

"I am a chosen!!! I am a chosen!!! I am a chosen!!! I look dãmñ gorgeous."

Watch Bobrisky's video below:

Reactions as Bobrisky says he is a Chosen

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Bobrisky's video. Read them below:

Chinnybee Genia:

"Bobrisky Mum Lagos, it is not your own type of chosen pls. In your own case, you were the one that chose yourself."

Fleks Jonathan:

"I am a chosen I am a chosen I command Sense to your brain."

Queen Dondo:

"Brotherly you are a man chosen by God."

Kennedy Dozie:

"Mummy of Lagos, if you're truly a chosen, Ọya can we hear your testimony?"

Promise Ibeabuchi:

"You can't be a chosen uncle bob."

Michael Jewel:

"You have chosen you own part by turning you self out of creation by God ."

Young Blavck:

"You go explain to god brother."

Precious Iyanu Bayode:

"Last last you go tell God y u no use this cloth money take do better tin .....judgment will be like hey man who are thou."

Bobrisky's name appears on debtors' list

In other reports, Bobrisky appeared on a debtors' list from the estate where his house is located in Lagos.

Bobrisky was at the centre of public discussion as many wondered why his name appeared on the list.

"They used MR instead of MRS that’s why shim did not pay," a netizen defended Bobrisky.

