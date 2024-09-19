Bobrisky Dragged for Jumping on ‘I Am a Chosen’ Trend With Fun Video: “You Chose Yourself”
- Bobrisky has joined colleagues in the entertainment industry as he participated in the 'I am a Chosen' trend
- The controversial crossdresser shared a video of himself rocking a red outfit as he gushed about his beauty
- Bobrisky's use of the 'I am a Chosen' slogan, however, didn't sit right with many of his fans as they dragged him
Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, is the latest celebrity to jump on the viral 'I am a Chosen' trend, which became a slogan on social media after Verydarkman called out the Lord's Chosen church over their unique testimonies.
Unlike Tonto Dikeh and Yhemolee, who shared edited pictures of themselves wearing Chosen aprons, Bobrisky chose to post a video of himself rocking a red gown.
In a caption of the video, which he shared on his official Facebook page, Bobrisky gushed about his beauty.
He wrote:
"I am a chosen!!! I am a chosen!!! I am a chosen!!! I look dãmñ gorgeous."
Watch Bobrisky's video below:
Reactions as Bobrisky says he is a Chosen
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Bobrisky's video. Read them below:
Chinnybee Genia:
"Bobrisky Mum Lagos, it is not your own type of chosen pls. In your own case, you were the one that chose yourself."
Fleks Jonathan:
"I am a chosen I am a chosen I command Sense to your brain."
Queen Dondo:
"Brotherly you are a man chosen by God."
Kennedy Dozie:
"Mummy of Lagos, if you're truly a chosen, Ọya can we hear your testimony?"
Promise Ibeabuchi:
"You can't be a chosen uncle bob."
Michael Jewel:
"You have chosen you own part by turning you self out of creation by God ."
Young Blavck:
"You go explain to god brother."
Precious Iyanu Bayode:
"Last last you go tell God y u no use this cloth money take do better tin .....judgment will be like hey man who are thou."
Bobrisky's name appears on debtors' list
In other reports, Bobrisky appeared on a debtors' list from the estate where his house is located in Lagos.
Bobrisky was at the centre of public discussion as many wondered why his name appeared on the list.
"They used MR instead of MRS that’s why shim did not pay," a netizen defended Bobrisky.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng