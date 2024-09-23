The reaction of one of the evicted Big Brother Naija housemates, Chinwe, to Shaun's eviction has been trending online

Recall that Chinwe and her man left the Big Brother Naija show when the house was still paired up

After Shaun got evicted yesterday, Chinwe took to Twitter to express her state of mind, triggering reactions from many

Many are still shocked to learn that Shaun Okojie, one of the most attractive and talked-about Big Brother Naija housemates, has left the show.

Fans experienced a triple eviction on Sunday night, as Handi, Shaun, and Tjay were kicked out of the show for having the lowest votes.

It is not news that Shaun and Wanni, one-half of the twin ladies, were coupled up in the house, which gave many the impression that he would go far in the game.

Many viewers were rudely shocked to see him leave the house even after his brother Carl canvassed for and voted for him.

However, following his eviction, Chinwe, who was evicted a while ago went on Twitter to drop a meme that seemed like she was mocking Shaun.

Her caption also read:

"Shun?🌚🤭 #BBNaija"

See her tweet here:

Fans react to Chinwe's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@DorcasAiglonne:

"Star of the show you’re wicked 🫵🏽🤣🤣🤣."

@theveryty:

"Who returned your phone to you? 😂😂😂."

@akugbeefe:

"Chinweeee don’t do that 🤣🤣🤣."

@___Taurean___:

"Lmaooooooo. That’s so brazzzy."

@ByFabz:

"E sweet me dieeeeee 🤣😂."

@Owusuivy:

"You chose to be a troll? You that had 14k in your account before they borrowed you some? Lmao I don’t blame you sha."

@EllaDouala:

"His fans are noise makers 🤣🤣🤣 they were just dragging me yesterday for nothing 😂😂😂."

@FemaleOdogwu:

"We don't want peace here 😂😂😂."

@HephzibahTweet1:

"The name is Shaun. Atleast he stayed in the house more than you did, and he did not deny a baby in his womb like you did. Go and face your sugar boy, and your aborted baby. Shaun is not your business! Thank you!"

@IamRayzi:

"Are you not ashamed you where evicted after 2 weeks and no one remembers you."

