Days after Nigerian billionaire Paulo Okoye announced the arrival of his first grandson, a lady on X has shared her thoughts about the child's arrival and his mum

The lady's comment was about Paulo's daughter welcoming a child out of wedlock and giving the boy her father's surname instead of the name of the man who impregnated her

However, the typographical error in the lady's post has sparked more reactions online than what she intended to achieve

Days after Nigerian billionaire and Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo Okoye, celebrated online the arrival of his first grandchild, a significant conversation surrounding the child's birth has been triggered on Twitter.

A lady on X had shared her thoughts about Paulo's daughter welcoming a child outside of wedlock and yet getting celebrated to the high heavens by her father and his associates.

Nigerian lady gets bashed online for calling out Iyabo Ojo's boo Paulo, and his daughter Nwamaka. Photo credit: @pauloo2104/@vanzyvanz

Source: Instagram

She also pointed out that Paulo's daughter gave her son her father's surname instead of naming the baby after the father/man responsible for the pregnancy.

However, something else from @renikewalter's post caught the attention of netizens.

She made a confusing typographical error in her post, which, instead of triggering comments about Nwamaka's actions, stirred more reactions because of her lousy English.

Check the viral post from @renikewalters below:

React trail X user's tweet about Paulo's daughter

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Renike Water's post:

@morin_bobby:

"Obviously you want them to start criticizing her."

@loladeluxejewellries:

"Getting married outside wedlock? Na wao."

@queenfav1:

"Which one is "getting married out of wedlock"? Someone that can't construct a sensible sentence wants to have an opinion."

@jumokeakinkuolie:

“Getting married out of wedlock” may our enemies remain permanently confused."

@hrmqueen_ajokeade:

"Oloyinbo isonu."

@salome_global_servic:

"What kind of English is this, " for getting married outside wedlock".

@follyjayafricastore:

"FYI people are busy with there life , they have zero time to check on her life, pls use this same energy to get busy with your life. Do you think people have have time."

@officialbollypokie:

"Oloriburuku de ni eniyen. You think say na everybody dey put their lives for social media. Eyan ofo."

@bettybabe4802:

"Obviously you want them to drag her now because me no even think reach there . I just type congratulations and I waka pass when I saw the news."

@prevail74:

"Allow people to live their life."

@creche.deluxe:

"What type of writing is this?"

Iyabo Ojo's lover slams VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo, had slammed VeryDarkMan over his utterances.

In his reaction to VDM's call-out, Paulo blasted him for coming for his woman. He noted that the person who cursed the social media activist was dead.

The businessman reprimanded him for attending a wedding to watch people who gatecrashed the place.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng