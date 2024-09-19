A Nigerian mother said she kept her son under the custody of her mother-in-law but the woman shaved the boy's head

The mother said her son spent only one weekend with her mother-in-law and she found him in a different state when she went to pick him

She posted a video showing how long her son's hair was before he visited his grandmother who gave him a clean haircut

The haircut a Nigerian woman gave to her grandson is trending online.

The boy had gone to spend some time with his grandmother only for the woman to shave his hair.

The boy's mother, @obimduke said she had dropped him with her mother-in-law over the weekend.

When he went to his grandmother's house, his hair was full, but it was gone upon his return.

A lot of reactions have trailed the video with some people saying they would be angry if they were the boy's mother. But the mother appeared to have taken the whole thing calmly.

Reactions as woman shaves her grandson's hair

@miraclenwaigwe371 said:

"My own did the same to my son without telling me. I lost the boy 7 days after. I will never forgive her."

@Holuwa_khemie said:

"It’s the way she’s liking both good and negative comments for me. Very demure, very confusing."

@Not Here said:

"Y'all are allowing these mother-in-laws to get away with a lot. She would never see that baby again if I were you."

@rubby_saph said:

"Omo, I’ll accept anything but not taking out my son's hair oo never blood go flow."

@IhuomaOnuoha said:

"My mum cut my elder sister's baby's hair. He was trying to grow dread my mum said not in her house."

