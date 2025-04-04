John Peter, a 24-year-old agriculture student, balances his studies with a fast-growing agro-business, exporting goods across Nigeria

Despite facing challenges such as logistics risks, credibility issues, and financial constraints, he has built a trusted and expanding agribusiness

With his company, EliteAgro Sustainable Trade, he aims to establish Africa’s largest farm, supplying food and transforming the agricultural sector

A 24-year-old entrepreneur from Adamawa State, John Peter, is making waves in the agricultural sector, balancing his studies with a growing agribusiness.

Peter is determined to rise to become one of the continent's biggest players in the agriculture business.

Early Life and Education

Born in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, John began his primary education in his hometown before moving to Jimeta to live with his uncle and complete his secondary education.

Now in his final year as an Agriculture student at Modibbo Adama University, Yola (MAUTECH), he remains committed to revolutionizing farming.

Coming from a family of farmers, John was inspired by his parents’ dedication to agriculture. Reflecting on his early inspiration, he told Legit.ng:

"My love for agriculture began when I saw my parents going to farm and bringing harvest home. I felt what they brought was not enough, so I began to look at how I could bring more harvest home in an easier way. Everyone needs food to survive, so the need to provide enough food for livelihood is the driving force that inspires me to venture into the agro-business farming."

Balancing Studies and Business

Despite the demands of academia, John successfully manages both his studies and business.

His sense of priority, he says, has been key to achieving this balance. Determined to succeed, he remains focused on his long-term goals.

Business Growth and Vision

What started as a small-scale business serving his local community has grown significantly. John now exports agricultural products to different states across Nigeria. Speaking on his aspirations, he said:

"I started the agro-business as a local exporter within the state, however, I now export goods to different states across the nation. My dream is to build the largest farm in Africa that will supply food for the people and change lives, and I have started working towards that because my company is registered with the Federal Government of Nigeria with the name EliteAgro Sustainable Trade."

John remains optimistic about the future, revealing that many potential partners have reached out to collaborate with his company, which he believes will help his business scale to greater heights.

Challenges and Risks

Like any business, John’s journey has not been without obstacles. He identified three major challenges: logistics, credibility, and lack of funds.

Transporting goods across states poses a major risk due to the fear of accidents and robbery. Additionally, earning the trust of new clients remains a challenge in an era where fraud is a growing concern. The rising cost of commodities has also impacted his business despite support from his partners.

However, he has found ways to navigate these difficulties.

"I was able to overcome such challenges by building trust and sincerity with my partners," he explained.

Advice to Young Entrepreneurs

Encouraging youths in Adamawa State to embrace entrepreneurship, John urged them to break free from self-imposed limitations. He advised:

"My advice to young people in Adamawa State is that limitation is the pathway to poverty. They should open up their minds to positive thoughts for success. They should put their hands on the plough and keep going, exercise patience through the process, and it will yield greater results."

