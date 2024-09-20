BBNaija's Vee has reacted to the kind of advice he got from a fan about marriage after she made a post about dating

The reality star had stated that dating was scary as she tried to convince her fans that she was saying the truth

She got a reaction from a fan who told her the best thing to do in her kind of situation, and she responded to the person

Reality show star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee has reacted after a fan advised her about marriage.

The former housemate, who begged for a movie role from Funke Akindele, had earlier stated that dating was scary for her. She tried to convince her fan that she was not lying about the post she made.

BBNaija's Vee reacts to advice by fan. Photo credit @veeiye

Source: Instagram

A fan known as Mrs Zanga advised her to get married and then relax.

Veer reacts to Mrs Zanga's advice

The upcoming actress shared the message the fan sent to her and noted that it was the wisest thing she would be coming across that day.

The reality star became sarcastic and went ahead to appreciate Mrs Zanga for her advice, as she pretended to be excited about it.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to her post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality show star to the fan. Here are a few comments below:

@mrsezeh3:

"This Vee na werey."

@chopsbyenny:

"This girl can be so sarastic sha."

@shenkiss_abike:

"Omo, thasn God, she no abuse the woman."

BBNaija's Vee relaxes natural hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate, left netizens blushing over her hair as she showed off its length.

In a video, she noted that she had to end her natural hair journey after she considered how tough the country was. She took pictures that made the hair conspicuous, and many wondered if it was truly her hair.

Explaining what happened for her to make that decision, she said that rain beat her with the wig she had on. She advised others who wanted to relax their hair to do so, and they shouldn't feel bad about it since it is just hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng