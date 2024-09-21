Spesh, the hype man of singer Davido, has gotten himself involved in the issue between his boss' baby mama Sophia Momodu, and a real estate company

Sophia had announced that she acquired a new mansion which got her praises online, however, the moment was short-lived

According to the real estate company, it was not Sophia Momodu it sold the unit of the mansion to, which caused uproar online

Edward Chukwuma Ijah, aka Spesh, the hype man of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has reacted to the drama between the latter's first baby mama Sophia Momodu, and a real estate company.

Hours after the mother of one posted her new mansion, stating that she cannot hide God's blessings anymore, the real estate company refuted her claim.

According to the company, whose identity was concealed, it did not sell the unit of that mansion to Sophia but to another client.

This sparked a debate online as most netizens defended Sophia Momodu. They added that the 37-year-old lady would not claim what was not hers.

In Spesh's reaction, he simply typed Nigeria under the post of the real estate company dragging the entrepreneur.

Peeps react to Spesh's comment

Several netizens have shared their take on Spesh's reaction. See some of the comments below:

@mau34026:

"Why covering this real estate name self? Open it so I can avoid them in the future."

@_oyiza:

"I don’t think Sophia will ever flaunt what is not hers! Davido’s team needs to allow her to be abeg."

@_iamsheila__:

"I hope with every strength in me that she has something to counter this and prove these people wrong."

@guddy_bag:

"Sophia the air they breathe."

@mau34026:

"Imagine the way they're waiting for Sophia to fail..... Girl stay close to God."

