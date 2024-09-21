The drama between entrepreneur Sophia Momodu and a real estate company may not end anytime soon

Sophia had claimed that she acquired a new mansion which did not sit well with the real estate company and the firm dragged her online

The manager of the property noted that she had informed Sophia that the mansion was sold but she went ahead to post it online

Entrepreneur and singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has come under the attack of a real estate company that accused her of laying a false claim to one of its properties.

Realtor tackles Sophia Momodu over mansion claim. Image credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Earlier, Sophia Momodu had announced that she acquired a new mansion and she could not hide her blessings anymore.

Hours later, the real estate company said that the property was sold to another client, not Sophia. Furthermore, the manager of the mansion noted that the mother of one was already informed that the property was sold out but she still went ahead to post it as hers.

The realtor, whose identity was concealed, shared a video of the property and dared Sophia to show up at the venue if she would not be arrested. She added that the owner of the property was not pleased that the mansion was being displayed as hers online.

Besides, she said that if Sophia wanted to have something similar, the company would give it to her if she was willing to pay for it.

See the realtor's posts in the slides below:

Reactions to trail realtor's posts

Check out some of the comments on the realtor's posts against Sophia Momodu below:

@gloshine_hairs:

"She’s doing all this fake life just to compete with Davido. Person wey pass you don pass you just rest."

@ogaslove:

"Can Davido and his bingos let Sophia be? Mr man you are a married man, face your wife and let Sophia be."

@bbnzinwe_moments:

"It's more like a trap that Sophia walked into, like a personal vendetta to embarrass her."

@qing_anita0:

"Sophia don turn Blessing CEO."

@karishikah

"I’ve taken back my congratulations. Your integrity should never stand a chance with clouts and intimidation.

Davido's aide reacts to Sophia Momodu's drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spesh, the hype man of singer Davido, had gotten himself involved in the issue between his boss' baby mama Sophia Momodu, and a real estate company.

Sophia had announced that she acquired a new mansion which got her praises online, however, the moment was short-lived.

According to the real estate company, it was not Sophia Momodu it sold the unit of the mansion to, which caused uproar online.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng