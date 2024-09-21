A real estate company has lambasted entrepreneur Sophia Momodu for claiming she is the owner of a newly built mansion

Sophia had posted hours earlier that she was the owner of the mansion and she could not hide her blessings anymore

However, the real estate company made claims against her that attracted reactions on social media

A real estate company has stated that the beautiful mansion posted by entrepreneur Sophia Momodu does not belong to her.

Real estate company calls out Sophia Momodu over her new mansion. Image credit: @thesophiamomodu

Sophia, who is the mother of Imade Adeleke, singer Davido's first child, posted a video of the mansion as she showed off its beautiful rooms.

According to the 37-year-old, she could not hide her blessings anymore. After she posted a video of the mansion, the real estate company, whose identity was concealed, said that it was not Sophia Momodu they sold that mansion unit to.

They stated that the unit was sold to another client. In addition, they alleged that she lied with so much effrontery and guts.

Several netizens were displeased with how the real estate company handled the issue. They also observed that the company had to tag media personality Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), and a blogger Instablog.

Reactions trail the real estate company's posts

Fans and celebs have reacted to the real estate company's post. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@officialsarahmartins:

"Very unprofessional! What if your so-called client bought it for her? Make una try dey rest."

@mimiokeren1:

"Very unprofessional!"

@esthersky_77:

"Lol, una just want to bring Sophia down."

@chinnel.xx:

"What if Sophia received the house as a gift from the buyer?"

@_deagram:

"Sophia has seen a lot on this social media. The fact that the person tagged Verydarkman says a lot."

@wunmi_yofarelng:

"This is highly distasteful and unprofessional."

@shi2_jmk:

"Sophia will never do this for clout."

@yhu_n_c:

"Which kind of real estate company is this? No confidentiality at all!"

Israel DMW apologises to Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's aide, Israel DMW, was caught eating back his words after he made some claims that detested the artiste's baby mama, Sophia.

Sophia and Davido's daughter, Imade, had spoken about the number of countries she had visited and Israel said she was being sponsored by Davido.

She called Israel on the phone to warn him seriously and the reaction of the singer's aide got many people talking.

