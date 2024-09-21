Singer Davido has continued to flaunt his wife Chioma since he got married traditionally in a flamboyant ceremony in June 2024

However, his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is currently being tackled by a real estate company after she shared her new mansion online

Amid the drama, the Feel crooner decided to take his fans down memory lane as he shared a dramatic picture, which sparked mixed reactions

Singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, had the attention of netizens after he shared a dramatic picture of himself and his wife Chioma, amid the drama between his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and a real estate company.

The real estate company had accused Sophia of laying claim to a mansion that was allegedly not hers. In addition, the manager of the property also threatened to arrest Sophia if she came close to the mansion again.

This drama had some netizens wondering who was telling the truth although several people stood behind Sophia Momodu. They also accused Davido and his friends of being behind the drama.

The picture was that of Davido and his wife on their traditional wedding day held on June 25, 2024.

The Unavailable crooner had his mouth open while Chioma smiled at the camera in the photo shared on his Instagram stories.

See Davido's post below:

Peeps react to Davido's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Davido's post below:

@lachummie_tha_taylor:

"I swear I knew he was going to stylishly diss."

@sweeetlikeoyin:

"He reacts to everything. Tf! Omo he should grow up and learn to ignore some things especially things that have nothing to do with him/his life/ his career."

@iphieoma__:

"A man-child!"

@cute_staceee:

"So childish."

@f8warrihobaby:

"LolI i just know say he must throw one give Sophia."

@jirayo01:

"David is a chosen. Fake property owner who are you ?

@queen_tiana21:

"Thank God Sophie never settle for less, because wetin be this agbaya?"

Davido's aide jumps on Sophia Momodu's drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spesh, the hype man of singer Davido, had gotten himself involved in the issue between his boss' baby mama Sophia Momodu, and a real estate company.

Sophia had announced that she acquired a new mansion which got her praises online, however, the moment was short-lived.

According to the real estate company, it was not Sophia Momodu it sold the unit of the mansion to, which caused uproar online.

