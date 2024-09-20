Portable has made a video to show off the things he wants to use for sacrifice as he prays for money and grace

The singer had earlier visited a mosque to pray, and the video went viral as some Muslim clerics prayed for him

His post sparked series of reactions as fans pleaded the blood of Jesus on themselves after watching Portable's video

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has sparked massive reactions with a recent video he shared on his social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the music star had visited a mosque close to his bar. Some Muslim clerics were seen praying for him in the viral video.

Portable shares video of his sacrifice.

Source: Instagram

In the recording, he showed off the sacrifices, which many assumed were meant for a shrine. In the caption of his post, he noted that he was praying for money and grace forever.

Portable shows off content of sacrifice

In the post, the Zeh Nation boss showed off the content of his sacrifice. They were kept in two earthen wares and one white calabash.

The music act, who beat up a preacher, used his hand to lift some of the items. The clay post had some stones, cowries, cola nut and snail shell.

While the white calabash had money, ranging from N200, N500, N1000 notes, some cowries, cola nuts and some other unidentified items.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Portable's video

Netizen reacted to the video shared by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@fortunate_damstrael_autos:

"Nah only portable dey show us what others dey do behind the camera."

@victoroluwafemiomile:

"I cover my self with the blood of Jesus."

@sherryfah_aud:

"Give am 2days them go approve him Australia visa."

@ophey_art:

"This guy guy don turn IG to WhatsApp, you just dey post anything anyhow."

@amen.nancy.988:

"If you are seeing dis post I cover you & I with the blood of Jesus."

@_lekzydinho:

"Portable are you an artist or babalawo. Portable = Na Collabo."

@realdakruzz001:

"Sha no use us for here."

@princeferdy:

"3 in 1 ( Christian, Muslim and Others) "

@bigmindsett:

"I’ll prefer to walk with portable who has shown to us he’s a traditionalist then you wey Dey form holy yet with na evïl heart."

Portable wears white garment

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer had addressed the issue of him slapping a pastor in a recent video.

Days after the assault led to religious leaders heavily condemning the singer, the Zazu star called himself a pastor.

According to Portable, God speaks through him and would have told him if the man was truly a pastor.

