There is no end to the controversial lifestyle of singer Portable as he confronted a car dealer he entrusted to deliver his car from the United States

The Zazoo Zeh Nation boss stated that he has been expecting the cars for a while but the car dealer keeps giving his excuses

He ordered some boy to beat up the man as he recorded the situation on a Live video, which sparked reactions online

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has taken laws into his own hands as he ordered some boys to beat up a car dealer who he entrusted to deliver his car to him.

In a video, the Zazoo Zehh crooner said that he ordered cars from the United States which the car dealer was supposed to have delivered to him. However, he stated that customs officers seized the car. When they went to the customs office, they could not get the car.

While the controversial singer noted that he has been on the case with the car dealer, he recalled how the latter asked them to meet at Idiroko, Ogun state.

However, he did not still give him his car. According to Portable, if shipping the car was difficult, he could have used Caterpillar to get his car across to him.

At this point, he asked some boys around him to beat the car dealer who sat on the floor and pleaded with him.

"Why is assault not a crime in Nigeria?"

"This one thinks he's above the law. Taking the law into his hands. Portable and everyday trouble. Gradually losing relevance."

"U go learn the hard way soon. Una dey enjoy for this Naija o…Assaulting publicly and still filming."

"Small small Portable don dey turn to Sam Larry."

"This guy is doing too much."

"@nigeriapoliceforce this is an assault."

