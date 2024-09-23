Fans of Davido known as 30BG have clashed with a man, who mocked the singer over the outcome of Edo state election

In a series of tweets on X, the man asked Davido how far after the result of the election was released

30BG thoroughly schooled the man and compared him to a statue as they all defended their favourite

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has been mocked by a man known as Lord Mayor on X.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had shared why he was passionate about the gubernatorial election that took place in Edo state. He also called out INEC while revealing his preferred candidate.

Man mocks Davido over Edo state election result.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the outcome of the election where The All Progressives Congress (APC) won as against the party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Davido was rooting for. Lord Mayor asked Davido how far, and he shared the tweet Davido made during the election to mock him.

30BG reacts to Lord Mayor's tweet

Reacting to Lord Mayor's tweet, fans of the singer spotted at a club with wife dragged the man.

They shared a picture of a statue with long neck and compared Lord Major to it.

They also dragged Lord Major to filth.

See the post here:

What fans said about the tweets

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by Lord Major. Here are some of the comments below:

@upcomingOtedola:

"Person wey no dey alright."

@Supperiorrr:

"Your account will go soon. Be like sey you dey madd."

@DSKojo:

"Werey Davido don later quote you."

@lifeofolaa:

"Milk go fit expire before e reach your belle with this kind neck you get."

@Kellybonito_:

"This one life don spoil. Just forget making it in life. local man."

@muskistbesessen:

"oloshi omo. na DAVIDO you dey follow talk like that?"

@RubbyPaul:

"Walai, make we talk truth, this guy fyn pass Davido."

@ODGwise:

"Y’all let’s report this bingo account immediately no time for long talk his to small for this he mate Dey TikTok dey do tap tap tap."

@CRITICSSSSSSS:

"This one na part of the lost generation of Nigeria. Ode."

@ABility:

"You dey yap person wey big pass your generation."

Davido and Sanwo-Olu's SSA clash

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and Jubiril Gawat, one of Governor Sanwo-Olu's aides, had clashed over the singer's tweet about the election.

Davido had questioned INEC over the way the Edo state governorship election was conducted in several tweets.

Reacting to it, Gawat made a tweet about Davido's post, and it didn't go down well with the music star.

