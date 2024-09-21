Davido's aide and logistics manager has shared the moment he voted amid the ongoing Edo gubernatorial election

In one of the series of photos Isreal DMW shared online, he was seen giving two thumps up after exercising his civic duties

Isreal DWM's post comes amid Davido's ongoing rants on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over the election

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, the aide and logistics manager of David Adeleke Davido, on Saturday, September 21, shared pictures of him exercising his civic duties amid the ongoing gubernatorial election in Edo state.

Isreal DWM, an indigene of Edo state, was spotted alongside other voters at his polling station.

The logistics manager shared a picture showing the moment he cast his vote. In another picture, Isreal gave two thumbs up after exercising his civic rights.

Isreal DMW's photos emerged on social media amid Davido's ongoing rants about the election.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the DWM label boss in a tweet responding to a viral video of the police urging Edo voters to return home after casting their votes.

The singer's tweet as expected sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Like Davido, Isreal had publicly supported Asue Ighodalo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Edo governorship elections.

List of Edo governorship candidates with SSCE results

In other news, INEC published a list of 17 governorship candidates in the gubernatorial elections scheduled for Saturday, September 21.

Analysts have posited that the race is between the candidates of the APC, PDP and the Labour Party in the election.

However, it was discovered that some of the candidates only registered with their WAEC certificates to contest the election.

PDP raises allegations against AIG Igwe

The PDP alleged that reports suggesting Igwe held a meeting with police personnel to execute this plan after military operatives foiled an attempted invasion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Oredo local government area.

The PDP called for Igwe's immediate recall to Abuja, citing growing apprehension in the state.

The party commended Edo state youths for their vigilance in safeguarding the electoral process.

