The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately withdraw Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Benneth Igwe from election duties in Edo State.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Saturday, September 21, and seen by Legit.ng, this demand stems from allegations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has positioned Igwe to facilitate attacks on collation centres and manipulate election results.

PDP raises strong allegations against AIG Igwe

The PDP alleged that reports suggest Igwe held a meeting with police personnel to execute this plan after military operatives foiled an attempted invasion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Oredo local government area. The PDP calls for Igwe's immediate recall to Abuja, citing growing apprehension in the state.

The party commends Edo state youths for their vigilance in safeguarding the electoral process. However, concerns surround Igwe's alleged involvement, and his silence on the matter fuels tensions.

The statement reads in part:

"PDP’s demand is necessitated by an allegation in a section of the media and across Edo State that the AIG has been reportedly positioned by the APC to provide cover for APC thugs to attack collation centres and compromise election results in favour of the APC."

The PDP has been at loggerheads with the police over the arrest of its members during the campaign. This led to the party not signing the peace accord, a political ritual during the election in Nigeria.

See the full statement of the PDP here:

