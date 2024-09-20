Veteran Nigerian journalist Adesuwa Onyenokwe was recently on Chudeity, where she spoke about the effects of social media and the myth surrounding Bobrisky's true gender

During the interview, Onyenokwe spoke about Bobrisky's gender and why it is more of a business strategy than it is his true personality

Adesuwa Onyenokwe also shared how she witnessed firsthand people call Bobrisky from the Netherlands and order his products

Veteran Nigerian journalist and media personality Adesuwa Onyenokwe recently appeared on Chude Jideonwo's show to discuss Social media and its side effects.

During the conversation, Onyenokwe shared her thoughts about Bobrisky and what he does on social media.

Veteran journalist Adesuwa Onyenokwe reveals Bobrisky's true gender. Photo credit: @adesuwaonyenokwe/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

She shared what she witnessed firsthand when she was in close quarters with him. She also shared what she found when she interviewed the crossdresser.

Adesuwa Onyenokwe noted to Chude that Bobrisky is a man, and all the claims that he is a woman are just to help sell his product.

"He had a girlfriend" - Adesuwa Onyenkwe claims

The veteran further revealed that Bobrisky used to have a girlfriend whom she knows about. She shared a story about how the father of Bobrisky's girlfriend lambasted him about some of his social media antics, and he opened up about the truth of it all.

Onyenokwe shared that Bobrisky revealed to his father-in-law that everything he did was just a business strategy to drive traffic and sales.

Watch the viral interview below:

Netizens react as Adesuwa Onyenokwe reveals Bobrisky's gender

See some of the reactions that trailed Adesuwa Onyenokwe's revelations about Bobrisky:

@Onyenna_x:

"When you are in deep... reality starts to blur..and you end up being a myth and speculation..some will say legend."

@SuperSlimEli:

"The amount of attention y'all give this confused guy is somehow."

@realsaintgeorge:

"Where is evidence to prove this claims."

@Biggytha7th:

"Discussing bobsisky in 2024 is crazily disgusting."

@abiyefr:

"Nigerian aunties & delusion."

@dido_nn:

"Ok how do you explain the breeeast and bum implant?"

@daisyomob:

"When you see a seasoned journalist, you know immediately. One of the best 👌........ethical and smart. Knowing, when to talk and when to zip it."

@tj.kols:

"Hmmmm… don’t quite agree. He only said he’s a man because it is a crime to be gay in Nigeria. Standing before a judge to admit he’s a woman would land him 14 years in jail immediately. He, after his release has said on multiple platforms that he identifies as a woman."

@ojulewastudio:

"Watching this ...be careful of what you create.. Going back may be tough....😢. DEEP."

@esechekwa:

"Be careful what you become because of the incentives of social media."

VeryDarkMan speaks on Bob's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), finally broke his silence on Bobrisky's arrest by the EFCC.

The social media critic advised him against making calls to people he is connected to, as this could complicate his case.

VDM also hinted he would submit a petition to the EFCC on money laundering against Bobrisky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng