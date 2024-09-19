Nigerian singer Portable recently linked up with rapper Ice Prince and their meeting was captured on camera

In a video that was posted online, the Zazu crooner was seen heaping praises on the music star as they hugged

The video raised some comments from netizens who were moved by the public display to share their thoughts

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, and rapper Panshak Zamani, aka Ice Prince, are making headlines on social media.

Just recently, the Zazu Crooner met the rapper at the Nigerian airport in Ikeja, and he could not resist greeting him.

Video of Portable greeting Ice Prince trends. Photos: @portablebaeby, @iceprinezamani

In a video that was posted online by Portable’s aide, @Agbalumozehnation on Instagram, the Tony Montana star was seen embracing Ice Prince before showering praises on him.

The clip captured Portable telling Ice Prince that he was loyal to him before he went on about how the rapper paved the way for others in the industry and how he is the number one.

See the video below:

Fans react to Portable’s video with Ice Prince

The video of Portable showing love to Ice Prince at the airport drew the attention of some netizens after it was posted online. Read what a few of them had to say about it below:

batholomewmonday:

“Oriade 🌟.”

yubaleesky001:

“You no fit do clean video without showing your face ?? Abi.”

Wiznurudeen_:

“Ahead Ahead ❤️.”

Muslim cleric slams Portable for slapping preacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an unnamed Islamic cleric had reacted to the video where Portable was abusing and assaulting a preacher.

The cleric had preached close to his Odogwu bar and Portable went to abuse and assault him with his boys.

Reacting to the recording, the Islamic cleric blasted Portable and sent him to the gallows, he questioned his training.

Portable gifts monarch his Range Rover

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Portable gave the King of Oke Osa his used Range Rover.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Zazu star explained that ahead of the Isese ceremony, he wanted to gift the monarch the car, which was also gifted to him.

Portable’s gesture raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens, with many fans praising the singer.

