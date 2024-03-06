Aso-oke vendor has gotten the attention of singer Simi after she quoted her pictures on X saying that she lacks steeze

Simi adorned a short red dress with tiny hands and it exposed her legs and upper body parts, she also wore makeup

According to the vendor, Simi wasn't stylish enough, and Simi responded to her which got many netizens excited

Popular Nigerian singer Simi Kosoko has responded to a troll on X who felt she wasn't stylish enough. The lady, identified as Mo, is an aso-oke vendor and she quotes the songstress' pictures where she adorned a short red dress, saying that she lacks steeze.

Simi adorns short dress, troll criticises her outfit, and she responds. Image credit: @simplysimi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This did not go down well with Simi who also quoted the troll's statement asking her to teach her how to be stylish.

Simi's fans were excited that she did not allow the troll to have her way. They made several comments in her support.

This spurred the aso-oke vendor claim that she was just playing with the word steeze. She also used the avenue to ask people to patronise her work so that she can buy another wig.

Check out the thread of conversations between Simi and the vendor on X below:

Reactions trail conversation between Simi and vendor

Several X users have reacted to the singer's response to the troll concerning her style. Check out some of their comments below:

@MeePlusYou:

"Simi, if I hear say you leave her neck, I go fight you. Just dey press am dey go."

@Avenger20o:

"Na here e dey happen oo."

@AESTHETE_gemin:

"I no go dey here keh!"

@LuckyGoldx:

"Make she enjoy few hours of fame."

@Marvelwhest1:

"Simi you don leave Ag baby dey cook for Twitter community wow."

@mister_ade5:

"No leave her neck o."

@davel_laflare:

"Is that violence I see ovader."

@joejoeboy0:

"You dey cook too except from AG and Deja food?"

@Itzpelumi:

"Na here the steeze dey happen."

@Tosinoyedapo1:

"She worwor like werey.""

@TokyosBite:

"She must teach you oo."

@whereistega:

"Hold am o."

Simi reacts as fan calls her out

Legit.ng earlier reported that Simi recently stirred emotions on social media with her reaction to a comment made by tweep about her latest single.

A tweep who claims to be a massive fan of Simi had sparked a massive reaction on social media with her criticism of the singer's new song.

The comments by the tweep have stirred a reaction from Simi, who slammed the fan as being disloyal.

Source: Legit.ng