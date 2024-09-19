Verydarkman, in a new video, revealed he received an invite from a police station in Delta state over his case with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

The social media critic who vowed not to accept the invite gave an update on his court case with the cleric

This is coming amid the ongoing drama between VDM and the prophet over his healing and miracle products

Another series of the drama appears to be on the way between Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Effurun, Delta State.

Recall that VDM has repeatedly called out the cleric for his miracle and healing products, which trended on social media.

The drama got to a point where Fufeyin sued the critic for one billion naira over his comment.

While their case remains in court, VDM, in a new video, revealed he received an invite from a police station in Delta State to respond to a petition.

VDM, who vowed not to accept the invite, said the court had ordered him and Fufeyin to maintain the status quo amid their legal battle.

He also urged the cleric and those around him to respect themselves.

VDM wrote in a caption,

"The audacity of this police to invite me to delta state to come answer one yeye petition,I will not come and nothing go sup,delta state police are you telling me you are bigger than the court order? Are you guys bigger than the inspector general of police office? Una better just comot body."

Emekafrank29:

"Them never still settle?"

ibukun_tayo:

"From Abuja to Delta for questioning, can't he answer in Abuja? Can't the case be transferred? One needs to travel to another state for questions?"

Tonyjay:

"Vdm help us ask them o."

SuperSlimEli:

"This guy no just gree for Prophet o."

