Mr Jollof, a Nigerian media personality, has continued to ruthlessly drag social media activist Martins Otse Vincent, better known as VeryDarkMan

Recall that Jollof previously fired shots at VDM while calling him a product of a broken home, to which VDM responded

In a recent clip, Mr Jollof has now shared a post where he posed a question to VDM, asking him to bodily declare his sexuality

The war between VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof has continued as they resume dragging each other on social media.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported how the media personality Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, aka Mr Jollof, called Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, a product of a broken home, didn't that the activists' mother failed to train him properly.

Mr Jollof questions VDM's sexuality. Credit: @mr.jollof, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a new video making the round on social media, Mr Jollof's body asked VDM to tell the world who he truly is by publicly declaring his sexuality to his fans.

According to him, VDM is notable for slamming baseless accusations against women and children, and he would make sure to tear the activist down for that.

Watch clip here:

Fans react to Mr Jollof's clip

See how many have reacted to Mr Jollof's clip

@lvyoyga_07:

"Cocoa butterfly hotel you cry or not???"

@geomara_ij:

"That vdm is a nuisance to social media."

@princess_bola_olofin:

"Team Ratel forever."

@alexrankin7:

"This fight no fit end for draw. I don carry VDM to win, who una carry?"

@melvin_unusuall:

"Bro abeg with all due respect just rest abeg."

@kingfresh_krone:

"Jollof if truly you’re intelligent as you claimed, you won’t be defaming him in your video and still be talking about court."

@jacknd13:

"He is better than you. VDM for life."

Verydarkman drags Mr Jollof again

Meanwhile, Verydarkman continued to slam Mr Jollof for coming for his mother and accusing him of taking a swipe at his wife.

In the video, he made bold claims about Mr Jollof's wife and shared the hotel's name where she allegedly met Yahoo boys.

VDM opened his comment sections, and fans reacted massively to his new video about Mr Jollof.

Source: Legit.ng