A video of veteran Nigerian Fuji singer K1 de Ultimate and popular NURTW boss MC Oluomo linking up at the graduation of Olamilekan Gaji's son has gone viral

Something MC Oluomo did to K1 de Ultimate during the link-up in London has stirred mixed reactions on social media

Another thing that caught the attention of netizens was the fact that K1 took time out to attend his aide's son's graduation in London despite claims that they're not on talking terms

A video of veteran Nigerian Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 de Ultimate, attending the graduation of Olamilekan Gaji's son in London has gone viral.

Several other prominent Yoruba socialites who were also in London to attend Gaji's son's graduation were spotted in the viral clip.

Video of MC Oluomo prostrating to greet K1 de Ultimate at Gaji's son's graduation has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

One of the most prominent faces whose attendance caught the interest of netizens was former Lagos chairman of the National Union of Road and Transport boss MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo prostrates to greet K1

During the visit, something the former NURTW boss did to K1 de Ultimate while exchanging pleasantries went viral.

Many couldn't help but share their thoughts after seeing MC Oluomo go on all fours to greet Kwam 1.

Netizens also commented about the alleged feud between Kwam 1 and his aide, Olamilekan Gaji.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a former member of Kwam 1's band went online to call out the Fuji star and accused him of using him and others who worked for him.

See the trending video of K1, MC Oluomo in London for Gaji's son's graduation:

Video of K1, MC in London for Gaji's son trends

Here are some of the viral reactions that trailed the clip below:

@spaggiesinternational:

"No be Olasoju dey pictures so."

@kennyyeyoautos_:

"It’s only the poor and mannerless person that still call themselves eruku because if you see money you will understand that life is in phases."

@adetunjiakanbialatata:

"I thought someone said he gained nothing from K1."

@destinyati007:

"Congratulations to him, it's a thing of joy. By the grace of God, me too go celebrate my son like this. Cheers."

@rothinsofficial:

"Money is sweet. Rest in peace my dad ,I no get dat chance from him. But I pray to reach that level to celebrate my children like this."

@aridunnu___ifa___orunmila:

"GAJÌ GAJÌ ,OKÒ-OKÙ….Kokorò 🔑 Mortuary ⚰️ Oun-lo sì, Oun lo ń ti."

@kelvinspecial_:

"For those of us who don't have this opportunity to get the best education in life.. may God bless us to support our children to go higher."

@bigmamush:

"After they spoilt the election."

@cchukwunalu:

"Immediately I saw MC, I scrolled pass."

@don_kay001:

"Nobody sends their children to public universities anymore in Nigeria, do that at your own risk."

@generaldioscapaz:

"Gaji oko oku kokoro mortuary ohun lo shi ohun lon ti o teba toku omo gaji ti kawe."

@yenimanig:

"Building tomorrow empire while the masses are distracted."

"We own Lagos, Nigeria" - MC Oluomo’s son brags

Legit.ng recalls reporting after the 2023 elections results were announced what MC Oluomo's son, King Westt, shared on his social media platforms.

On his Instagram page, the US-based student said Tinubu’s victory had cemented Nigeria as APC’s stronghold.

However, the comments by MC Olumo’s son sparked outrage among Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng