Nigerians found it refreshing to see recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Action Ben, reunite with his family

The former No Loose Guard housemate was evicted alongside his love interest Chizoba from the show during the last eviction round

Ben also introduced Chizoba to his family, which melted the hearts of netizens who have been rooting for their ship

Several reactions have trialled a video of Action Ben, a former member of the BETA pair, who was evicted from the show on Sunday, September 15, 2024 night, reuniting with his family members.

A clip that has circulated the internet sees the former contestant in a convoy heading to his family house in an unknown part of Lagos.

Ben introduces Chizoba to his mum. Credit: @zobachigbo, @actionben.

Ben was met with warm hugs from members of his family as his mother presented him with a flower while wearing a shirt that had his image on it.

Ben's mum hugs Chizoba

There was also another clip where Ben's love interest was seen greeting Ben's mum politely as she pulled her in for a hug.

A song customised for the former housemate could also be heard playing in the background as he danced with his family. Although it must have been painful for Ben to leave the show, he seemed excited to be back with his family.

Ben trends online

@queencyoluomachi:

"That Chizoba part sweet me pass, Him don find wife."

@allfreshcravingshub:

"Handler abeg when you go reveal yourself?😂😍 you really served us well during his stay in biggies house💯."

@omari_becky:

"We'll really miss you so much Ben, thank you for gracing our screens. All the best in your future endeavors."

@hawt_mzberry:

"No Action No Party. Check past records, you would know that, there is always that one person that Stands out years after the show is over!!! That person is BEN👏👏👏👏."

@iam__ewuraba:

"Ben took Chizoba home awwnnn 😍."

@itz_your_gurlces:

"Awww chizoba finally meet action’s mom❤️."

@sheeyeefunme:

"So iyawo followed Ben go house."

Biggie strikes deal with Ben

Meanwhile, fans of the Big Brother Naija show were surprised to see how much trust Biggie had in Ben after he stuck a deal with him.

Ben was called into the diary room, and while chatting, Biggie told him that some of the housemates had been hoarding eggs.

Following their conversation, Big Brother tells Ben what is expected of him and what awaits him if he successfully carries out the mission.

