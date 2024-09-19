Basketmouth has shared a funny video of his phone conversation with his colleague, AY Comedian

In a clip, Basketmouth joked about him and AY now being on the same WhatsApp group, relating it to their divorces from their wives

While the reunion between the two comedians has excited many celebrities and fans, several netizens couldn't help but talk about their wives

Popular comedians Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, and Ayo Makun, better known as AY Comedian, have stirred excitement online after a heartwarming video from their phone conversation emerged online.

In the video shared by Basketmouth, he unexpectedly contacted his longtime rival, AY Makun, for advice about his upcoming movie, A Ghetto Love Story, which is set to hit cinemas on November 22nd, signalling an end to their beef.

Basketmouth contacts AY for advice. Credit: @basketmouth @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

During their conversation, Basketmouth jokingly said he and AY were now in the same WhatsApp group, referring to their divorce from their wives and saying they should support each other.

In his words:

"Me and you don dey the same WhatsApp group now, men supporting men, we dey street."

Watch video below:

Recall that AY and Basketmouth recently followed each other on Instagram.

Netizens react to AY, Basketmouth's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Homiebishop:

"They waited until they divorced and then make up maybe their wives was the problem."

addel_cares:

"If you checked very well, it might probably be their both wives who made the beef lingered for long. Now, their both women are no longer there than they have reconciled."

confiukeje:

"Them no go ever flow together, they fit dey laugh once once but e no come from their mind."

petithazard2:

"Hahahaha. Single and separated men are on the street now."

Reech_Tio:

"They are both recently divorced; misery love company."

EghosaSami:

"Fear women."

Renda___:

"Two divorcees. They couldn’t even stay in their wives houses 🤦‍♀️ I wonder what they’re teaching younger men with their influence."

What Basketmouth’s ex-wife said about crashed marriage

Legit.ng also reported that Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie, finally went online to discuss their broken marriage.

In a video post, Elsie complained about people who go under her comment section to tell her to return to Basketmouth, claiming she was only pretending to be happy.

Elsie then asked her critics why a woman would just decide to leave her marriage if nothing was wrong with it.

