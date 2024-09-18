Nigerian disc jockey Cuppy has set up a new initiative for African students at New York University

The philanthropist noted that she was giving back to the institution where she graduated from many years ago

At the event hosted on the school's premises, Cupyy was seen with some of the university officials as she made known her plans

Nigerian disc jockey and philanthropist Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has received praise for her charity effort for African students at New York University.

She shared a video of herself visiting New York University, where she announced the opening of the 'Cuppy Fund', which will assist African students studying abroad.

DJ Cuppy set up the 'Cuppy Fund' at New York University. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on her Instagram page, DJ Cuppy highlighted her satisfaction in establishing the fund, saying,

"So proud to launch the Cuppy Fund for African students at New York University."

The news connected strongly with the community, sparking countless favourable replies from her fans.

The outpouring of praise on social media showed off the significance of Cuppy's charity effort.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cuppy Fund launch

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

iamjtunes:

"It ain't just about the money but your heart, I'm proud of you #Cuppy there's a reason the elite still pray for God's blessings and help, I pray for you may God send divine help and ministry of angels to you amen IJN."

laizaking:

"This is amazing! Thank you for paying it forward @cuppymusic! We look forward to the impact this fund will continue to have on African students at @nyuniversity, especially with the great work @nyuafricangrads is doing!"

nyuafricangrads:

"It was a great pleasure meeting you today! Thank you for keeping the doors open!."

bolayinkaobebe:

"Now this! 👏👏👏! Welldone Cuppy and congratulations! Hopefully we’ll start seeing trusted structures that can hold these types of initiatives in our educational systems at home in Nigeria."

adelakuntufayl:

"She’s living her best life and she’s definitely on a mission to help lives!"

ahmad4everyone:

"DJ Cuppy, your classy representation of Africa shines brightly as you launch a fund for Africa. Your grace and dedication inspire us all. May God continue to uplift you and keep you soaring high, never letting you down. Africa is truly proud to have you leading the way."

Cuppy attends Vogue's event with Anthony Joshua

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy shared lovely images with Anthony Joshua as they stepped out for Vogue's event.

Legit.ng, in a previous report, noted that she described the ace boxer as her security guard, and gushed over their time together.

Their online lovers took to the comment section to react to the post.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng