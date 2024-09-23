Nigerian actress Funke Akindele melted the hearts of fans and netizens with her recent revelation about her career

The film veteran was at an event in Lagos when she gave an open accolades to the Sade Balogun, a billionaire who made her career

In a video that has since gone viral, Funke spoke about their first meeting and how life turned around after that

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele spurred emotions online as she appreciated and publicly announced Sade Balogun, the woman who helped her career.

The film star was one of the speakers at a Lagos event, Her Money Her Power, over the weekend. There, she praised the woman who made her what she is today.

Funke Akindele praises Sade Balogun. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @sadebalogun

Source: Instagram

Funke narrated how she met Sade Balogun, the developer of Amen Estate. Balogun assisted Funke in shooting her famous TV series Jenifa’s Dairy and provided the funds she needed to shoot her movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

Following that, Sade Balogun made her the brand ambassador for Amen Estate, gave her a free apartment with seven rooms in the estate, and bought her a brand new Lexus.

Watch the video below:

Funke Akindele spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mhiz_jules:

"And you wonder why she carry the woman’s business on her head? God bless her greatly.."

boldnbeautifulhub:

"No long story....She just met her destiny helper...it might have been another artist and that same woman wont help the person...Its called destiny..May we all meet our helpers."

jay_onair:

"Who will be my own supportive mummy ooo."

rachealmagit1:

"Sometimes our destiny helpers need to meet us at a place of services. God this is so inspiring ."

viccareservicesau:

"That woman Sade of Amen estate is a genuinely good woman.. "

olaoluwawalarami:

"I said it today to a friend and I will say it again " You need only one destiny helper" infact your destiny helper may not look like it but be open minded , ask God for help to open your eyes to meet them 😊 To receive them 🙏. God will do it for everyone."

de_prominent_fh:

"This is inspiring. She really hardworking and determined. I pray God Almighty bless my hustle and grant me the blessing to meet my destiny helper. . Amin."

Funke Akindele gifts Destiny Etiko N1m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Destiky Etiko recently received N1 million from Funke Akindele.

It was a moment of celebration for Etiko as she marked her birthday in style with her colleagues and friends celebrating with her.

The actress received credit alerts from colleagues and wellwishers and she posted screenshots for all to see.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng