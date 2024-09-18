Portable Zazu Drops Chosen Song, Recalls Experience in Church, Fans React: “You No Dey Disappoint”
- Portable Zazu has used the viral 'I am a Chosen' trend to his advantage as he announced a new EP dubbed Chosen One
- The Zeh Nation boss also shared a graphics design of himself rocking the Lord's Chosen church apron
- Portable's new song has stirred reactions from his fanbase as many expressed their excitement while others lauded his talent
Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has again dropped a new song, 'Chosen One,' which relates to the current 'I am a Chosen' viral trend.
Recall that Portable had released a song about Victor Osimhen during the footballer's summer transfer dilemma, a viral discussion on social media at that time.
In his new song, Portable recalled his experience serving God. He disclosed that he attended seven churches and donated to them.
After sharing the audio of the unreleased song, the Zeh Nation boss posted a cartoonish picture of himself wearing the Lord's Chosen apron.
He wrote in a caption,
"Chosen One EP Loading ZEHNATION many many inspiration."
Listen to Portable Zazu's "Chosen One" song below:
The song also comes hours after Portable tendered his unreserved apology to a pastor he slapped for preaching in front of his bar in the Sango Ota area of Ogun state.
What fans are saying about Portable's song
Read some of the comments below:
iamevabankz:
"You see why e go hard for this guy to fall he’s a chosen."
mr_t_events:
"I talk am ! Omo ogbon portable born again ke."
tihago_29:
"Nah only portable Sabi this music work."
official_kmagic:
"This is wat we call consistency."
pauldgoodguy:
"you no dey disappoint."
gossiploadedtv:
"Y’all get ready!!! @portablebaeby the chosen one who are you?"
lifewithoutfear:
"How you Dey think music self."
skinycomics:
"Bro drops Ep Every week."
djkassava:
"Time to feast you are chosen Ika of africa won le gbe ge si."
Portable adopts boy in Benin
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable adopted a young boy in Benin, Edo state.
In a viral video, the singer promised to send the boy to school.
Mixed reactions, however, trailed his generous gestures as a netizen said,
"Make he sha no teach am rubbish."
Source: Legit.ng
