BBNaija's Tacha has shared a video of her and a young girl as she jumped on the viral 'I am a Chosen' trend

In the viral video, a young girl who addressed Tacha as mum used the viral 'I am a Chosen' slogan to get $10k

However, Tacha's outfit caught the attention of netizens, causing outrage online as people dragged her

BBNaija reality TV star Tacha Akide has incurred the wrath of netizens on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with a video of her and a young girl jumping on the 'I am a Chosen' trend.

In the funny video, the girl identified as “theekimso” walked up to Tacha and demanded $10k, approximately N16.4 million.

In the video, Tacha initially rejected the idea, but after the young girl shouted, “I am a chosen," the reality star was forced to bring out the $10k.

After giving the girl, who referred to her as mum the huge sum, Tacha was seen fidgeting, stressing that she had been scammed.

Watch the video of Tacha with the young girl below:

Recall that ‘I Am A Chosen’ went viral after Verydarkman called out Lord Chosen church members over their unique testimonies.

Reactions trail Tacha's video

Netizens who came across the video were not pleasewith what Tacha was wearing and they attacked her in the comment section.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video below:

Davidspredict:

"Using chosen to promote those fallen breast says a lot."

Bryan_Og2:

"See wetin you wear Dey shoot skit with a baby…Later now she will grow up and will want to replicate this… Sometimes eh na we Dey use our hand spoil future generations."

Kellybonito_:

"Peak foolishness."

MayGistv:

"What's she wearing?"

BenRmc_:

"Kuku off cloth shoot skit nah Olobuku."

yourodogwu:

"Tacha warrisdis."

Aydfrosh1:

"If we do have a working system I’m sure this child can be taken into custody."

Chosen choir replies critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Chosen choir responded to critics of their church members' testimonies.

In a viral video, the choir sang about their critics during a service, saying the rumours about their church were over.

The video stirred reactions from many, including media personality Daddy Freeze.

