Portable Composes Song About Victor Osimhen After the Alleged Money Sent to Bobrisky
- Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus became another topic of discussion after he shared the song he composed for Victor Osimhen
- The street pop act, in his latest hit, hailed him and appreciated the Super Eagles striker for his skillset
- This came shortly after Osimhen was dragged for allegedly sending money to Bobrisky as it triggered reactions
Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, caused a stir online by releasing a clip of a song he dedicated to Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.
Victor Osimhen has recently been in the spotlight due to ongoing transfer negotiations.
Initially linked to English football club Chelsea, Osimhen later received a massive and enticing offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli.
The contract announcement left netizens astonished by the club's generous offer, making Osimhen the talk of the town.
Some Nigerians even went so far as to convert Al Ahli's proposed salary into its Nigerian equivalent.
In response to the buzz, Portable made a post about the song he composed using the striker.
In his caption, he wrote:
“Osimhen no be Osinachi Osinbe Ori Mi Wanbe @victorosimhen9.”
See his post below:
Portable ignites reactions
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
wale_haircut:
"I love victorosimhen9 buttons 😢>>>>"
igwe_prince_jr:
"Portable you finish this song ooo."
kingbliss_247':
"Portable is a hard working man na every day him de drop song."
officialfreezzle:
"Oshimen oloba dorime."
deimagemaster:
"Victor osimhen to Arsenal, if you believe say hi Arsenal Fans."
captain_teefloz:
"Zlatan verse highly needed in this."
djiclas_:
"First time way you go sing song way I go like up Chelsea sign this boy."
jahvhio_rapman:
"No body fit understand this man called portable …."
jahvhio_rapman:
lekanzy:
"Only you don drop more than 4 songs this week and today na Thursday.. na wa oo some people too do o."
ehiskidofficial:
"This song sweet one kin sha.... Osimhen don't be moved though. This guy na 2 faced human being."
cbodilon:
"Portable na talented musician.. I swear. . Na back to back e dey give us song. E will everly reign forever .. 🙌much love bro."
Portable unveils his father online
Zazu introduced his father to fans and followers online.
The musician, overjoyed by his father's presence, also revealed the Instagram page he created for the older man.
In the video shared on Portable's page, the father could be seen engaging in playful banter with his son as they talked about different conflicting topics.
