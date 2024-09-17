A video of Portable Zazu leaving Benin, Edo state after his show has emerged online as he adopted a young boy

In the heartwarming video, the Zeh Nation label boss disclosed how he would support the young boy

Portable's generous gesture to the boy comes amid the reaction that trailed his comment about Peter Obi when they met in Benin

Popular singer Habeeb Okikola, aka Portable Zazu, recently showed his generous side in Benin, Edo state.

Portable, who was in Benin for a show over the weekend, was spotted at the Benin airport with a young boy who he adopted.

The Zeh Nation, who was spotted with his crew, promised to send the boy to school.

Other clips showed Benin indigenes hailing the Zazu crooner as he entertained them on the streets.

Watch video of Portable with his adopted son below:

This is coming after Portable was dragged for lamenting after he met with Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in Benin.

People react as Portable adopts boy

Read some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

nature_olaoluwa:

"Portable is also a celebrity."

haremzy_dc_001:

"He go soon they smoke osunmo for iyana Ologbo watch out."

brain_wood_04:

"What about Godover junior."

am_sammy001:

"Una go ask am school fee tired."

showuad:

"That's good news portable, god will bless you. But remember, now that you're taking others' responsibility, especially bringing somebody's child under your supervision, you must demonstrate and behave responsibly so that that boy won't misbehave."

s_y001co:

"You don take care of your own pikin first?"

bukybee:

"Make e Sha no expose him to Igbo and Iranu."

big_heasy:

"E kon depend on the kind school Zazu wan put am………Make the boy just plan relocate to sango."

White garment cleric dares Portable

In other news, a cleric, during a ministration in his church, stated that Portable wouldn't dare slap a Muslim cleric or traditionalist.

The cleric dared Portable to take the same action against him, adding that the Zazu crooner would find himself at the police headquarters in Abuja.

While berating Portable, the cleric said people should watch and see the consequence of the singer's action against a man of God in one year.

