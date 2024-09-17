A video of Afrobeats superstar Davido riding on the famous Nigerian motorcycle, aka Okada, has leaked online

In the viral clip, Davido wore a black outfit while everybody around him was wearing a white overall with a blue bandana

Another thing from the viral clip that caught the attention of netizens was the fact that the video was recorded in front of a funeral home

A clip of Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, riding on an Okada for a music video has gone viral.

Days before Davido was spotted riding an Okada on the streets of Lagos, he was at his Cubana Chiefpriest's nightclub opening ceremony.

A video of Nigerian singer Davido riding on an Okada in Lagos goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@olamide0fficial

However, based on the video, it was observed that the singer's moment on the Okada was a set for a new music clip.

On Okada in front of OS Funeral

Another detail from the viral clip that caught the attention of netizens was the fact that the singer was captured on the Okada while standing in front of a funeral home.

In the viral clip, the former DMW boss is spotted wearing an all-black outfit while the other bike riders around him are wearing white overalls and blue bandanas.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido also had to ditch his car because of Lagos traffic and walked on the streets while heading to the beach.

Here check out the viral clip:

Video of Davido on Okada stirs reactions

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@Acedouglas1:

"In front of OS funeral service abi na my eyes dey disturb me."

@honestfc1:

"So Davido no get car again."

@PrinceAbbbey:

"No he is not shooting a video. That’s his new job now. Congratulations to 003."

@Veezyveezy200:

"Hope say life never dey hard for my idolo."

@Rinola_:

“So Davido no get car again' some people are just so dumb."

@al_per_shino:

"E don reach like this."

@vis_alberto:

"It seems what?? Your head suppose tell you na. Which one be seems again."

@Jessica14834780:

"He wan dey practice down incase anything sup for future."

@wheniturnxix:

"Shey davido don Dey do advert for funeral service ni."

@atilola_to47373:

"Idolo is shooting a music video can't you all see that all the bike man are dressed in same uniform."

@zara_cillia:

"Some people are making a name for themselves in the most coded way and some other people choose to live a noisy life."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

