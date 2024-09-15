Fun videos from Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant grand opening ceremony have emerged on social media

As expected, Chiefpriest's bestie and music star Davido, Isreal DMW and other 30BG crew members were present

A highlight was the moment Poco Lee and his lookalike 'Fake Poco Lee' met at the grand opening

Award-winning Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has continued to support his friend and entrepreneur Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana ChiefPriest, as he stormed the latter's restaurant opening ceremony in style.

After his drama with food critic Opeyemi Famakin, Chiefpriest officially opened his restaurant, Donalds, in the Lekki area of Lagos state on Saturday, September 14, in grand style.

Aside from Davido, who had initially inspected the restaurant with Chiefpriest, Flavour Isreal DMW, Asa Asika, Poco Lee, Fake Poco Lee, and prominent figures in the country were spotted at the event.

However, Isreal DMW's facial look caused a buzz as netizens asked questions about what happened to him.

Watch video of Davido's arrival at Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant opening ceremony below:

Video of Davido, Israel DMW with Cubana Chiefpriest

Watch video of Poco Lee at the event below:

Moment Poco Lee met his lookalike below:

Davido with fake Poco Lee below:

Reactions to Chiefpriest's restaurant opening

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the videos, read them below:

"Cubana has to understand that he can’t disconnect Israel from Davido at any function, and he should stop all those aggressive behaviors.

"Davido don sleep forget say party dy."

"Dem don punch juju for eyes."

"Wetin do Israel for eyes?"

"Nah Davido bodyguard punch Juju for eye so."

"Who slap Israel?"

"David second and third wives stand gidigba money na water and juju ."

Chiefpriest shows his somersaulting skills

Cubana Chiefpriest trended over a video of him participating in the 'Up and Grateful' challenge.

The celebrity barman who seems to be on summer vacation, was spotted at a beachside as he showed off his somersaulting skills.

Davido's bestie, however, crashed landed as he appeared to struggle to get back on his feet.

