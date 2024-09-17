Nigerian influencer and hype man Whiteman, aka Fake Poco, was spotted in a nightclub rocking a Lord’s Chosen apron

A series of videos went viral showing Fake Poco dancing at the club as the real Poco Lee encouraged him

The viral clips sparked a series of reactions on social media, with many netizens being amused by Fake Poco’s display

Nigerian social media influencer and hype man Whiteman, aka Fake Poco, has taken the Lord’s Chosen trend to a new level with his club outfit.

Just recently, the social media personality was spotted at a popular Lagos nightclub rocking the trademark neon apron of the Lord’s Chosen members. Fake Poco even customised his apron with his name and wrote their popular catchphrase:

“I am Fake Poco, who are you?”

See the photos of his outfit below:

Real Poco Lee supports Fake Poco

Another video made the rounds of Fake Poco dancing energetically at the nightclub, with real Poco Lee recording him and encouraging him to do more.

Fake Poco was energised by this and seemed to be enjoying the attention his Lord’s Chosen apron was getting him, seeing as he started to add more vibe to his dance steps.

See the clip below:

Fans react to Fake Poco’s Chosen apron

The video of Fake Poco rocking the Lord’s Chosen apron to a nightclub, as well as the show of love he received from the real Poco Lee, got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

falopzfalope:

“Love this duo 😂.”

rashmoney247:

“I’m also a chosen 😂😂.”

Onlyakubor:

“The guy just Dey carry Poco Lee Dey trend everyday😂.”

joyce_linda_01:

“This boy dey do pass the original poco o😂.”

Capitalfragrance:

“Just now now chosen apron don dey sell for 25k 😂😂😂.”

_oyiza:

“This fake poco get Werey pass the original poco😂.”

Mayreepaul:

“😂😂😂God abegggg.”

Official_harlexandra:

“See the way he dances effortlessly😂.”

sabiigirlfashion:

“E be like him energy wan pass the original poco😂.”

o_seyi28:

“Never seen an original support a fake like this. Ever.😂😂.”

Vien007:

“E Dey sweet me to watch 😂😂😂👏🙌 I am a chosen!! I Dey go post am for my story 🏃‍♀️ 😂I’m coming.”

Badgalci04:

“My fake is a chosen 😂😂.”

beautybylalisha_:

“😂 You can't beat Nigerians oo, you just can't😂.”

Poco Lee sympathises with Isreal DMW

A video of Poco Lee and Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has sparked emotions online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Isreal DMW's marital issues and how his wife left him after just a year of their marriage.

The viral video showed Poco Lee hailing his friend after taking him on a date. However, it was his comments to Isreal DMW in the clip that stirred the emotions of netizens.

