Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo and his twin sons recently participated in a social media challenge

The video, which was posted on the movie star’s page, showed the hilarious display between Femi Adebayo and his sons

The twin boys’ reactions in the video left many of Femi Adebayo’s colleagues and fans rolling with laughter

Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo has included his identical twin sons in a social media challenge he participated in.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to post a video of himself with his boys doing the challenge.

The clip showed the actor adjusting his phone camera as his twins stood slightly behind him. Adebayo then took the lead by showcasing a series of dance steps that his sons replicated but with less enthusiasm.

The actor suddenly fell back, and his sons quickly caught him before he nodded his head in approval.

Reactions to Femi Adebayo and his twins' video

The heartwarming display between Femi Adebayo and his sons got netizens talking. A number of them were amused by how the twins reacted to doing the social media challenge with their father.

Mo_bimpe:

“I absolutely loveeeee 😍 Their reaction 🤣🤣🤣.”

kiddiesspal.ng:

“The twins be like daddy but why na😂.”

eniola_ajao:

“Lol… My twins are looking like what’s going on daddy? 😂 We are too porch for this jor😂 We are only use to daddy bring money. Lol 😂.”

milo__olorin:

“This squads no dey online ? It looked like magic to them 😂😂😂😂😂 lwkmd.”

Toyin_abraham:

“Seeing twins just brought back memories, they showed me shege😂😂😂😂😂love u twins.”

Kingsley_nwachukwuu:

“😂😂😂😂 Young boys with the chilled steez.”

olawale.s.adebayo:

“D'Mangoes look lost 😂😂😂 Femi, you know they are cool and calm. Don't stress them, joor😂.”

officialadesanyatoyosi:

“Leave Ejire and their sister joor.”

bukunmioluwasina:

“My guys are too classy and demure for their daddy. Them thinking “Woz this man doing tori oloun.”

Exterious:

“So beautiful to watch😍😍.”

mopheenie:

“You’re stressing them please.”

jiganbabaoja:

“Those Boyz don big ! 😂😂😂😂😂.”

bimboademoye:

“Before I ask what you'd buy me, what on earth are you doing ?”

T_love_miami:

“Baba dis ur twins gentle oo! U need to put dem for jagun jagun part 2 make men influence them small.”

Drvanadium:

“❤️❤️ What a resemblance.”

Sheyiashekun:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 the twins are cracking me up.”

iamfunkeetti:

“😀😀😀😀😀 my twins don tall reach u 🤪.”

The___fatima.o:

“I love watching this😂😂, I enjoyed every bit 😂. We are gradually loosing steeze with this challenge 😂.”

