May Edochie must be having the best birthday celebration ever as her fans decided to go all out to honour her this year

The mother-of-three turned 41 on Monday, September 16, and she received so many pleasant surprises, including her face on Times Square, New York

The influencer, who was formerly married to actor Yul Edochie, shared a clip of her face on the famous billboard via her verified Instagram page

It was a beautiful time for May Edochie as her loved ones and fans made her feel special during her 41st birthday celebration.

The brand ambassador and influencer turned a new year on Monday, September 16 and was celebrated across social media by her fans, friends and wonderful colleagues.

May Edochie find herself on the Times Square billboard. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported how her fans surprised her with flowers, frames, and treats and even gifted her a Range Rover.

A recent post by the mum of three saw her face on the famous New York Times Square, which was a pleasant surprise from her diasporan fans. They were gathered singing and dancing while holding up the Nigerian flag.

May's caption reads;

"Guess whose face is on the bill board at Times Square, NewYork? This is possibly courtesy of @maynationdiaspora . wow! Lovers of the queen are gathered in NY taking pix and making lovely videos at the moment celebrating my birthday. I ask again, What else is the true definition of love?"

See post here:

May Edochie's fans jubilate

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@radiogad:

"Maynation to the world, I am proud to be a part of the Maynation, keep soaring child of grace….. you will keep elevating and winning….. 😍."

@bensonokonkwo_official_:

"👏👏The Lord have been so good to you."

@ademijueee:

"This is massive girl ur grace is sooooo loud oooo."

@laurel_realty_:

"dear queen may, you are a chosen. who am i?😂😂😂hbd once again."

@leilamackenzie:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥wooooow this is what we call fire without smoke.if this is not favour then what is favour. Happy birthday queen😍."

@luxxi_guxxi_official:

"@yuledochie @judyaustin1 are you guys doing alright ?❤️❤️❤️."

@viviansammie:

"This is too beautiful to behold. Tell me what else is the definition of PURE LOVE ❤️? We love you organically and God loves you most @mayyuledochie."

Fans adorably surprise May Edochie

Meanwhile, fans of May Edochie went all out for her to make her birthday feel so special and for her to feel loved.

A viral video of Yul Edochie's former wife circulated the internet where she received flowers and other gifts from her fans.

In the clip, May Edochie looked so happy as one of her fans picked her up and twirled her around.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng