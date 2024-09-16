Nigerian actress Iybao Ojo has gone online to pen sweet words to Yul Edochie's ex-wife, May Edochie, as she adds another year

May Edochie clock 41 years old today, and she has been amazingly celebrated by many on social media

Joining the long list of celebs who have celebrated her, Iyabo Ojo acknowledged May as a Queen and said words of prayers in the post

Nigerians are happy to see how much May Edochie is being celebrated on her 41st birthday. It is no longer news that she is no longer with her husband, Yul Edochie, with whom she has three kids.

While the drama ensued, May gained the support of so many Nigerian netizens, who have backed her ever since. As she turned a year older today, many have topped online to say kind words of prayer to her.

Iyabo Ojo shared an adorable message about Edochie's birthday in May. Credit: @iyabojofespris

Source: Instagram

One of the Nigerian celebrities who has honoured her was Iyabo Ojo, who shared a lengthy prayerful post about May.

Iyabo said:

"Happy birthday to our beloved Queen, @mayyuledochie! May this special day mark the beginning of another year filled with excellence, success, and joy. May you continue to thrive in all your endeavors, and may the goodness of the Lord surround your heart and life.

Read full post here:

Nigerians celebrate May Edochie

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@gifted_okon:

"Queen mother acknowledging our very beloved Queen MAY's birthday! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🎉."

@lovethjoe5:

"thanks queen mother, happy birthday to my favorite woman."

@nancybecky323:

"Long live My Queen ❤️🙌🙌."

@rytaddiva:

"The song choice is everything Queen mother."

@davidgladys2020:

"Amen thank you queen mother happy birthday dear queen of grace."

@dat_auchiboy1:

"Happy birthday to you my beautiful sister ❤️ 🎉 I wish you more than what you wish yourself 💖💗🙏."

May Edochie stuns in pink dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Edochie marked her birthday and shared the lovely birthday shoot she had for the special occasion.

In the caption of her post, she said many years ago, at the time she shared her post, a queen was born.

Her colleagues in the movie industry and other celebrities wrote lovely comments and wished her well. Her daughter also reacted to the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng