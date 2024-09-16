May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, is having one of the most memorable days of her life

Legit.ng reported that the businesswoman added a new year on September 16 with gorgeous pictures on her timeline

Following that, fans and lovers of May decided to give an amazing surprise to make her day extraordinary

May Edochie's fans, known as Maynation, presented the businesswoman and estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie with a brand-new Range Rover for her birthday.

May Edochie, celebrating her day, joined the ranks of the most recent automobile owners with a stunning new ride, thanks to her admirers.

May Edochie presented with a white Range Rover on her birthday. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Joy Makun, a close associate and well-known social media influencer, shared a video of May Edochie's birthday gift on Instagram.

Along with her post, Joy Makun gushed over the car's elegant design and opulent interior features, giving netizens a sneak peek at its interiors.

See the video below:

May Edochie spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenmaynation:

"Her garage is filled to the brim with machines 😩😩. If I no Stan you, high blood pressure for don kpai me."

cynthia_kelz:

"Oh God, I need to make a voice recording. How will they breathe kwanu!? I love this. Congratulations to Queen May."

okugbagbuondiojoo:

"Wow! This is so loud. Happy birthday daughter of the most high."

missjuma:

"We Stan progress and blessings. 😍😍😍 Bragging rights on steeze. My Queen May get organic doings. No be by cho cho cho. She dey show authentic workings."

kswissluxuryhair:

"Omo thank God i Stan this woman oo. How my life for be today? Omo i for dey hospital dey receive treatment oo cos this one choke."

hannahmaiye:

"The daft fc said ordinary Range Rover wen deir bag of beans wan use mess spoil an suv hey who pack these people brain comot replace am with sawdust eh."

May Edochie stuns in pink dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Edochie marked her birthday and shared the lovely birthday shoot she had for the special occasion.

In the caption of her post, she said many years ago, at the time she shared her post, a queen was born.

Her colleagues in the movie industry and other celebrities wrote lovely comments and wished her well. Her daughter also reacted to the post.

Source: Legit.ng