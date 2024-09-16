Fans of May Edochie have gone all out for her to make her birthday feel so special and for her to feel loved

A viral video of Yul Edochie's former wife had been circulating the internet where she received flowers and other gifts from her fans

In the clip, May Edochie looked so happy as one of her fans picked her up and twirled her around

Nigerians are happy to see how much happiness May Edochie radiates, especially on her special day after the legal battle she found herself entangled with her ex-husband, Yul Edochie.

The 41-year-old mother-of-three celebrated her birthday in style, sharing photos from her birthday shoot, during which she wore a blush pink outfit.

Cute video of May Edochie's fans celebrating her birthday geos viral.

To make her day more special, her fans surprised her with gifts, including flowers, frames, and treats. In the video, May looked surprised and excited as one of her fans picked her up and twirled her, and she laughed sweetly.

The viral clip captured May and some of her fans rocking vests bearing the name of her foundation, "Oasis."

Fans react to May Edochie's surprise

Here is how some social media users reacted to

@bosealaoo:

"See me smiling, I Don watch over and over ....😍😍😍😍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@pricelesschipsandmore:

"So so happy for her.Never been surprised, I'll have to surprise my self soon like this😍."

@kenbisci:

"The best video have seen on the internet today❤️❤️❤️❤️ soothing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@_jeniesclothing:

"I’m glad she’s happy… may her Joy be permanent in Jesus name amen."

@chopsbyenny:

"She thought you wanted to greet her,she didn't know that the signature royal hugs was coming . Happy birthday ma.😍😍"

@iamyejide:

"God bless every individual that made her smile and renewed her hope."

@glam_bylara:

"She deserves all the love😍."

@fhyvour_herself_themediagirl:

"Happy happy birthday ma. May all your birthday wishes come true 😍😍😍."

Iyabo Ojo sweetly celebrates May Edochie

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iybao Ojo went online to pen sweet words to Yul Edochie's ex-wife, May Edochie, as she adds another year.

May Edochie is 41 years old today and has been amazingly celebrated by many on social media.

Joining the long list of celebs who have celebrated her, Iyabo Ojo acknowledged May as a Queen and said words of prayers in the post.

