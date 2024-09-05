Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage looked glamorous in her simple outfit as she moved her body to the rhythm of the music

She was in her bathroom as she delivered some smooth moves and smiled at intervals in the video shared online

Some fans praised her looks and commented on how her skin looked so beautiful for a 44-year-old woman

Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, decided to show her fans that aside from singing, she could also pull off some incredible dance steps.

Tiwa Savage looks glamorous in her outfits. Image credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She made this known as she stepped into her bathroom wearing a white singlet and blue knicker. The Somebody Son crooner also flaunted her tattoos and short curly hair in the video.

The mother of one looked excited as she sang and danced in her outfit that exposed her navel. She also moved her hands and admired her face while dancing.

Her fans were thrilled by her simple dance moves and they made some palatable comments about it. However, some netizens felt what she did was basic.

The 44-year-old has a strong fan base who commend her a lot and they are proud of her works and achievements so far globally.

Watch the video below

Fans react to Tiwa Savage's dance video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Tiwa Savage's dance video in the bathroom below:

@drovie_roi:

"Y'all just hype basic lmao."

@big_confirmer:

"Omo, She nor dey old."

@king_ceelo_onyx:

"How much did she pay y'all to chat rubbish. No man, no value."

@oppodolls:

"Sweet 16."

@onyxcabana:

"Tiwa my love….. she’s aging so well."

@jemzibile02:

"Make i catch Tiwa one day she’ll know wassup."

@d_evil_gare:

"This my Ex babe just deh shine."

@dowell_dimeji:

"If I handle this Aunty hen…..hmm."

Source: Legit.ng