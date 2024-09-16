Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is back in the news over his first wife, May Edochie’s birthday

May’s birthday celebration caused an online buzz as her ex-husband took to his page to share a singing and dancing video

Several of May’s fans took to Yul’s comment section to troll him as some of them dropped birthday messages for his ex-wife

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie caused a stir with his social media post on his ex-wife May’s birthday.

May turned a new age on September 16, 2024, and social media was buzzing with excitement as many fans celebrated the actor’s ex-wife.

As fans celebrated May, some waited to see how Yul would react to his first wife receiving all the love on her big day. However, they didn’t have to wait long.

Fans react to Yul Edochie's video on May's birthday. Photos: @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to post a video of himself singing and dancing along to Flavour’s Big Baller track in a hotel room. Yul accompanied the video with a caption expressing his gratitude.

He wrote:

“The Water King is up and grateful. Bursting some moves before leaving for work. ❤️❤️✌️✌️”

See the clip below:

May Edochie’s fans react to Yul’s video

Yul Edochie’s video on his ex-wife’s birthday as he refused to acknowledge the occasion, drew many of her fans to his page. The actor’s video came shortly after his daughter with May, Danielle, threw shade at his second wife, Judy Austin.

Read what some fans had to say below:

Immaculateokwuchi:

“My own ❤️❤️❤️.”

Reedahtouch:

“Always happy.”

afater.mercy:

“Not from your heart though, happy birthday Queen 👑 May.”

stellamsongole:

“Happy birthday queen may🔥.”

Johnsondubem:

“Negodu nwokeee fresh and handsome now I know why this people are crying 🤣🤣 looking good Nna m happiness is free enjoy yourself.”

real_queen.vee:

“Awww.. he's singing for the Queen in code 😂😂😂😂.”

philchizymodel_realtor:

“Why are You letting the world know how extreme restless you are today??? Odikwa egwu 😂.”

Juliet_ogochukwu1:

“You're restless because the Queen is celebrating😂😂. Just go to her profile and see the calibre of people wishing her a lovely birthday @mayyuledochie.”

gbl_empire:

“Toor the birthday baby still Dey answer May yul Edochie oooo stated boldly on her birthday write up oo make una comot mouth for family matter una no gree 😂😂. Happy birthday to Queen May 🔥.”

Real_queen.vee:

“In all honesty you are extremely happy for this day but pride, Ego, Shame plus Judy won't let you celebrate openly, so we accept the coded celebration 😂😂😂👏👏.”

fustinustochi:

“Nwanne calm down nothing dey this life ooooo.”

yusufakeem2023:

“This is not up and grateful oh, this is up and crying 😢.”

stellinaulumma:

“Hahahahahahah I talk am say he will make video today,, 😂😂😂 I know he must have watched queen may pics today,, wife of your youth 👏.”

afater.mercy:

“Queen May is too busy to watch rubbish stop tagging her you all😔.”

bleck_chibuzor:

“What if all this people are playing with us and May is still together with him😂.”

Yul Edochie takes Judy Austin to his village

Legit.ng earlier reported that enough had not been heard about the controversies between Yul and Judy.

He made a post about taking Judy to his village in Anambra state, adding that certain things happened during their visit.

Some social media users were not comfortable with the news as they hurled insults at him while praising his first wife, May.

