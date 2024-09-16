May Edochie has marked her birthday and shared the lovely birthday shoot she had for the special occasion

In the caption of her post, she said many years ago at the time she made her post, a queen was born

Her colleague in the movie industry and other celebrities wrote lovely comments and wished her well, her daughter also reacted to the post

May Edochie has celebrated her birthday and shared lovely photo shoot she had for her special day.

The mother of three, was a year older on Monday, September 16th, 2024, and she couldn't keep calm about it.

May Edochie marks birthday. Photo credit @mayeodchie/@d3forareason

Source: Instagram

The lovely picture collage shared by the woman embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband was screening simplicity and elegance as she thanked the designer, who made her look gorgeous.

Colleague and daughter celebrate May

Many of her colleagues in the movie industry took to the comment section to wish her well.

Her daughter, who changed her name a few months ago also hyped her mother to high heavens.

According to Danielle, May's daughter, her mother was the first and original before anyone else. She challenged anyone who does not agree with her to try it if it was easy.

Some of her fans hailed her, and a few said she was referring to Judy Austin.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to May's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@stannze:

"Happy birthday Queen May. May this year bring you the best."

@adeshewaalasooke:

"Hype your momma darling. Unapologetically said. Before gbogbo ero. Before abelejayan. Why I'm I adding lines for her bayi."

@ebonyfloxyenkay:

"As may dey always keep silent,na this one go show judy pepper, shes growing and coming into her own. If she no hype her mam,who will?

@aycomedian:

"May your birthday be filled with joy, love, and laughter, and may your heart be overflowing with happiness throughout the coming year."

@d3forareason:

"Happy birthday to the original, te first and before anyon else, the overall blessed and God's favourite @mayyuledochie. Love you for life queen. Do am if e easy. Shutdown pro max."

@nhn_couture:

"Happy birthday my queen. I love and celebrate you."

@omololaogungbile:

"Happy birthday to amiable Queen May. Greater heights and all-round blessings this new year and years to come in Jesus name. Amen. Enjoy your day the beautiful Queen."

@brightbuzzgold1:

"This girl watched her dad play in her moms face, drag & embarrass her etc, yet, some people who sense are very far from will say, her mother “ brain washed her."

@josephine_b43:

"Happy birthday to a woman who turns obstacles into opportunities and trials into triumphs. I am constantly inspired by your strength and determination. a woman who empowers those around her with her strength, wisdom, and kindness. Thank you for being a shining example of what it means to be a strong woman.”Your inner strength is a true testament to the amazing person you are. Happy birthday, Queen."

May Edochie marks International Women's Day

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had also joined this year's International Women's Day (IWD) after dropping an inspiring message.

The fast-rising influencer encouraged women to inspire one another to create a future community where they have a voice.

May Edochie's post stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as many applauded her.

