A Congolese bride is making headlines over her wedding dress with a massive train that filled a hall

A video made the rounds online of the couple’s dance at the wedding and how 20 people had to secure the bride’s dress

The viral video sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens with many of them dropping their hot takes

A Congolese couple recently trended on social media over the bride’s massive train on her wedding dress.

A video was posted on Instagram by the fashion designer House of Dalle, which showed that the bride, Odeta, filled the reception hall with her bridal train.

Netizens react to video of bride who had 20 people carry her massive bridal train. Photos: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the designer, the bride broke a record with her dress which required 20 people to carry it.

In the video that was posted, the couple were seen having their dance in the hall, and guests were squeezed into the corner as they gave room for the bride’s train to spread across the hall.

Some minders were also spotted standing on different sides of the dress as they secured the bride’s massive train. See the video below:

What fans said about bride’s massive train

The video of the Congolese bride’s massive train on her wedding dress soon reached the Nigerian side of the internet, and it generated a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

peora_exploits:

“Groom showing support for bride's dreams by not making weird faces as the dress tail spreads...Congratulations guys.”

sunmisoler:

“Overdo 😂.”

Irenebamfo:

“So unnecessary.”

michelle_mimak:

“Too much.”

Gloriadenton:

“For what exactly???”

Kennycasual:

“It is a must for the marriage to work o . I come in peace 🙌.”

Gengedvv:

“If boundaries was a cloth.”

Renetaylor852:

“What is all that for ? 😮”

symply_princesss:

“But why 😮.”

damilolaoladunjoye:

“This is a way of setting boundaries and control money spraying 🙌”

Its_tomimarshal:

“No wonder some church dey say make dem dey cut dress tail.”

isiomaa__:

“Na rug? Tchw.”

philippaokolodibe:

“Waste of fabric.”

Bride rocks 3-in-1 dress for wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride named Christabel looked lovely as she wore a three-in-one dress for her wedding.

She displayed all three styles. In a video shared online, she was seen wearing the first design as she stepped outside the church with her groom.

She displayed the second style, which was without the cape that the first one had, and she showed off the third style during the reception.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng