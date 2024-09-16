Veteran actor Emmanuel France has passed away and he joined the list of several Nollywood stars who have died recently

The actor is known for his signature white beard and has been in the industry for decades before his passing

His death made his fans nostalgic as they recalled some of his movie roles while he was alive and those he featured with

Veteran actor Emmanuel France is dead. His death was announced by a Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Femi Ogedengbe, who shared how he impacted the life of the deceased.

On September 15, Femi stated that one of the industry's legends was dead. He also noted that Emmanuel France was one of the actors he took to Tanzania in 2006.

Furthermore, he shot three movies - Cross My Sin, She Is My Sister, and The Director, during that period.

The deceased was fondly remembered by his fans for some of the roles he interpreted while some admitted that he was a kind man.

Other movies he had featured in included Domitilla (1996) and The Curfew (2021), among others. He was aged 81.

See Femi Ogedengbe's post on Emmanuel France below:

Reactions to Emmanuel France's death

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Emmanuel France's death on Femi Ogedengbe's Instagram page below:

@swayerqueen_reign:

"Is this not the man that asked Genevieve what is her normenclature in one movie that Genevieve was a mad pregnant woman."

@ejokeokpan:

"This man that acted EXILE is gone. May his soul rest in peace."

@ada.esther.1213:

"I remember him in Super Story and some other movies. Rest well sir."

@selles_mindset:

"Ooh Gosh! May his Soul Rest In Peace Eternally."

@abu.diarra.77:

"I remember him in Domitila may his soul rest in peace."

@anita_hogan_mak_:

"He was indeed kind soul. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@officialolasunkanmioyedele:

"Rest well legendary sir."

@joyagbor_bigjay:

"Beautiful Soul , Rest in Peace sir."

Filmmaker Shina Sanyaolu is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood was thrown into mourning following the death of a director and producer, Shina Sanyaolu.

The sad news, which was confirmed by his colleague, Bolaji Amusan, trended on social media and caused his fans and other colleagues to mourn him.

Though details on the cause of his death was not shared, those who were close to him have spoken about how the deceased would be missed.

