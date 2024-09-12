Nollywood has been thrown into mourning as a director and producer, Shina Sanyaolu, passes away

The sad news, which was confirmed by his colleague, Bolaji Amusan, trended on social media and caused his fans and other colleagues to mourn him

Though details on the cause of his death have not been unraveled, those who were close to him have shared ways the deceased would be missed

Nollywood filmmaker, Shina Sanyaolu, has died. It was a sad moment for his colleagues and fans who remembered him fondly.

The news broke on the internet on Wednesday, September 12, 2024, and it was confirmed by the President, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin.

On his Instagram page, Mr Latin posted a picture of the deceased praying that he should sleep well. The cause of the producer's death has not yet been ascertained.

Veteran actor, Prince Jide Kosoko, shared what he knew about Shina Sanyaolu. According to him, the late director was a generous man whose kindness touched many lives.

His love for the arts and his unwavering support for the industry were unmatched. Kosoko added that Shina was a rare gem and the world would feel emptier without him.

The 70-year-old also stated that Shina should greet the late actor Babatunde Omidina, also known as Baba Suwe, who was his dear friend, and others who died before him.

Some of Sanyaolu's works are Two Wives, The Honourable, and Omo Olosan.

See Mr Latin's post on Shina Sanyaolu below:

Fans, colleagues mourn Shina Sanyaolu

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions from fans and colleagues about Shina Sanyaolu's death below:

@legendryplatini:

"Dunno you but I always give respect to those gone before us... Rest easy."

@jamiu_azeez1:

"Omg. Uncle Shinna haa."

@kayode.olawale_sekodunbaba:

"Waooooo this is so sad."

@damilola_barnabas:

"Touching mehn … Rest well sir."

@adeniyijohnson:

"Jesu."

@ismailaolamilekan9:

"May his soul rest in peace:

@authenticmuy:

"Awwww… OMG!"

