The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, mourns as it loses another of its own, Big Larry.

The sad news was announced by movie producer Stanley Nwoke, also known as Stanley Ontop.

Taking to Instagram, he stated that the actor had died but did not give a breakdown of what caused the death.

“Breaking News: Nollywood actor Big Lary just passed away. Je nke Oma big. What caused his demise is yet to be ascertained. May your soul rest in peace, Big Lary. Nollywood Asaba Mourns. Shalom!!!”

Fans mourn Big Lary

jenniferijeoma3:

"Omooh this year wan carry everybody.. May his soul rest in peace."

ashhilda8:

"Na WA hoo 😢😢why wunna de die like this na."

sundayamybackup:

"This year self, it touch me too I lost my brother last two weeks ije uwa."

zaddykg_:

"Hei nawa Oo … i knew him when he was still a Location bus driver, thereafter he’s discovered he’s built in Acting skills, a very GOOD FRIEND OF MINE , rest easy… the days are evil."

dopest_skinny_giovanni:

"Chaiiii I like this man😢Rest in paradise Legend."

winniefrancesdaniels2015:

"Eyaaaa una too dey stress these people, plz there should be resting times and always ensure the elderly ones take their medication and rest seriously."

ebukaaustine28:

"What's happening in this nollywood sef? Only this year alone nollywood has lost many prominent and good actors , abeg u guys should check things well and be very careful out there ooooo this is not funny 💔💔💔 rest in peace to the dead."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat incident, which claimed the lives of five people, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

