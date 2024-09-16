Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko recently trended online after a video of an upcoming actress calling her out went viral

The young lady in the viral clip accused Destiny Etiko and her bouncer of physical assault despite explaining to them that she wasn't feeling fine

She shared how Destiny Etiko's bouncer pushed her away after telling her multiple times that she was feeling fine

A video of a popular Tiktoker and an upcoming actress, Mikki Favour, calling out Destiny Etiko and her security personnel has gone viral.

The young lady accused Destiny Etiko's bouncer in her viral video of assaulting her. Favour shared how the bouncer slapped her when she told him she wasn't feeling okay.

Video of an upcoming actress Mikki Favour calling out Destiny Etiko goes viral. Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial/@mikkifavour

In the viral clip, Favour was seen crying while accusing the Nollywood actress who called for the audition of treating her and the other people at the test centre poorly.

"It was a carnival" - BlessingCEO reacts

Clips of the large crowd at the audition have emerged online, stirring mixed reactions.

One of the celebrities who has reacted to the trending clips is social media personality BlessingCEO, who hailed Destiny Etiko for being able to organise and execute a successful audition for her upcoming movie.

However, BlessingCEO has refused to react to the upcoming actress' allegations against Destiny Etiko and her bouncer.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Destiny Etiko recently trended online after she received numerous cash gifts during her 35th birthday.

See Mikki Favour's viral video:

Reaction trail Favour's video calling out Etiko

Here are some of the comments that trailed Mikki Favour's viral video:

@scoobynero:

"If na here , Audition done finish , police go just fall inn n ask everyone to go home ! As cry done involve….."

@nelly_barracks:

"Person dey receive slap for audition for film wey nor go still make sense."

@obe_olayinka:

"Stay in your house Celebrity no be God."

@jimmyblack.0fficial:

"Destiny Etiko wey still need help na him Una dey go for her audition?"

@olayimartha:

"Menstrual cramps, you no suppose dey house?…….Ehn baby girl?"

@paulblck_o:

"Why you no declare I am a chosen 3 times?"

@an_na_bella11:

"The bouncer no dey see period?? If only they know how cramps can be."

@kart_ty:

"You had cramps and you came out to do what darling? Please let’s be honest if you didn’t care for yourself enough to stay at home and care for yourself in your time of pain why should a total stranger?"

@thec_la_:

"But if we are to be fair….. She should have flu.ng dat pad for him face."

