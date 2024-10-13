Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her Caucasian co-wife Laila trended on social media recently

The two billionaire wives were partying hard at the 24th birthday celebration of the young movie star

A trending video showed the admirable energy between the two women as the netizens shared their thoughts

There seems to be a significant amount of love in Nigerian politician Nwoko's household, as co-wives Regina Daniels and Laila were spotted enjoying each other's company in a recently shared video.

Regina Daniels and her Caucasian co-wife Laila were spotted rescuing at Regina's 24th birthday party in a video that has gone viral.

Regina Daniels and co-wife turned heads with new video. Credit: @reginadaniels, @mnslailacarani, @princenednwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko's spouses were clearly in a good mood as they partied hard and dressed to the nines for the event.

Regina Daniels and co-wife trend

The video of Regina Daniels dancing with her co-wife sparked outrage on social media, with the trending topic being polygamy.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"They’re beautiful, still on still I pray I will never share my man with another woman, the jealousy nor be here ooo forget social media ooo polygamy nor easy."

poe_blakes:

"To those saying they can’t share their man yes knowingly y’all won’t..but unknowingly your man is being shared, you just don’t know ,but it’s happening."

hes__black:

"Them understand this co wife Thing wella,making some ladies change the perspective they have in settling down as second option(wife)for a billionaire."

officialkingureh:

"Eyaaaa ….Yul Edochie’s dream."

wandoo25:

"Na only money dey stop nonsense,poor man polygamy no go get this kain peace."

pweettyheart_collections:

"If you are poor please don't try polygamy life style 😢😂😂 happy birthday."

imma_nico1:

"Even people wey their husbands dey cheat here and there are saying they can't share."

Regina Daniels holds photoshoot for birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina had updated fans about her preparations for her birthday on social media.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to post a video of herself doing a photoshoot ahead of her big day.

Regina revealed that the photoshoot took 24 hours as the clip captured several fun moments.

