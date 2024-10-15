Nigerian music icon Davido had fans and netizens grasp their breath for a second following the attention he gave his wife Chioma recently

The couple who celebrated their twins' birthday party in Atlanta had a sweet moment for themselves that fans couldn't get over

A video from the lavish ceremony showed when the Timeless crooner helped make sure his woman was looking at her best

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, trended online after he was seen all over his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke at their children's one-year birthday party.

Legit.ng reported that the celebrity couple hosted an extravagant ceremony in Atlanta for twins as they clocked their first year.

Davido and Chioma turned heads at twins birthday party. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

A video from the event showed OBO, as he's affectionately called, utterly captivated by his wife's beauty.

He couldn't help but gently run his fingers through Chioma's beautifully styled wig, clearly enamoured by her look.

Watch the video below:

Davido and Chioma spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

favy_ade_damola:

"Na today I believe say davido is obsessed with choima."

nneamaka2016:

"Davido making sure his Queen is maintaining her steeze."

so_fireeeee:

"David needs to be paying Bride price every month cause chioma is so pretty."

sonia_glow_haven:

"They will say .... He was forced 😂 .... Make Una open Una eye wella love lives here."

vivicaanuforo:

"A finished man!!! 🤣Once you go Imo you can’t go back!!!"

gladysngu:

"How will u not be proud n happy to have a wife this beautiful like big Chi."

crystal_barbz:

"My man! My man! My f*cking man! *in Chiom chiom’s head rn."

Rudeboy's ex-wife and kids attend OBO's twins' party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare aka Rudeboy’s ex-wife, Anita, was at Davido and Chioma’s first birthday party for their twins.

Many VIPs attended the event, including Anita Okoye, who was there with her three children, Andre, Nathan, and Nadia, for the singer.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Anita updated fans on how their time at the party went with some fun photos. In the snaps, the mum of three rocked a cute pink dress and high-heeled shoes.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng